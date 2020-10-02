Menu
Ray Edward Woodie
1933 - 2020
Ray Edward Woodie

June 11, 1933 - September 29, 2020

Ray Edward Woodie, 87, or Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his residence.

Born June 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul and Clora Woodie. Ray fought a courageous battle with his illness. He was a very religious man who loved the Lord. Ray retired from Broughton Hospital. He enjoyed his fur baby, Samantha, farming, going to the Outer Banks, and spending time on South Padre Island in Texas.

Ray is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bobbie Ann Woodie; son, Mike Woodie (Tonua); and brother, Randy Woodie,

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Hayden, Virgil, and Roger Dale "R.D." Woodie.

A private graveside service will be held in Jonas Ridge.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
