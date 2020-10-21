Ray Nelson PearsonJanuary 7, 1946 - October 18, 2020Mr. Ray Nelson Pearson, 74, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Health, following a brief illness.Ray was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Burke County, to the late Bessie Carver. He enjoyed working on his Volkswagen and riding in the South Mountains with his friends, NASCAR, and hunting. Ray was a great upholster and loved spending time with his grandchildren.In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Travis Morrison.He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Harris and husband, Robert, and Brandy Pearson Morrison; and grandchildren, Kamryn Harris, Luke Harris, and Taylar Pierce and husband, Cameron.A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m., in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., the funeral home, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. He always hoped for a cure for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) for his grandson.