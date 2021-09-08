Menu
Raymond Kenneth Kimble
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Raymond Kenneth Kimble

October 3, 1934 - September 5, 2021

Raymond Kenneth Kimble, 86, of Drexel passed away peacefully at home with his family Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Raymond was born Oct. 3, 1934, in New Jersey, to the late Harry Kimble and Emmeline Schmitz Kimble. He was a member of Valdese First Christian Church and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Moll.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ostrander Kimble of the home; children, Paul Kimble and wife, Dung, of Kansas, and David Kimble and wife, Alexis Tran, of California, Neil Denny and wife, Jackie, of Wisconsin, and Mary Denny Collier of North Carolina; son-in-law, Jon Moll of Illinois; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and cousin, Claudia Loeffler of Texas.

A memorial service will be held at Valdese First Christian Church in the later part of October with Pastor Brenda Wells officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valdese First Christian Church, 916 Berry Ave., Valdese, NC 28690; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roger and Sharon Jackson are sorry to hear of Ray's passing. We will miss seeing him working in his yard, borrowing tools from him, and dining with Nancy and him at local restaurants. He was a great neighbor and friend.
Roger Jackson
Family Friend
September 7, 2021
