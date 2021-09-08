Raymond Kenneth Kimble
October 3, 1934 - September 5, 2021
Raymond Kenneth Kimble, 86, of Drexel passed away peacefully at home with his family Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Raymond was born Oct. 3, 1934, in New Jersey, to the late Harry Kimble and Emmeline Schmitz Kimble. He was a member of Valdese First Christian Church and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Moll.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ostrander Kimble of the home; children, Paul Kimble and wife, Dung, of Kansas, and David Kimble and wife, Alexis Tran, of California, Neil Denny and wife, Jackie, of Wisconsin, and Mary Denny Collier of North Carolina; son-in-law, Jon Moll of Illinois; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and cousin, Claudia Loeffler of Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Valdese First Christian Church in the later part of October with Pastor Brenda Wells officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valdese First Christian Church, 916 Berry Ave., Valdese, NC 28690; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.