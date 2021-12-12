Menu
Reama Odell Francis Jackson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Reama Odell Francis Jackson

May 8, 1929 - December 9, 2021

Mrs. Reama Odell Francis Jackson, 92, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.

Reama was born May 8, 1929, in McDowell County, to the late John Edgar Francis and Catherine Elizabeth Owens. She was a retired line supervisor with General Motors and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jackson; three brothers, Troy Francis, Lester Francis and James "Shay" Francis; and two grandsons, Anthony and Damien Pearson.

Survivors include her children, Katherine "Toni" Smith of Marion, Linda Kay Pearson of Morganton, Marvin Bruce Pearson and wife, Joann, of Glen Alpine, and Billy E. Pearson and wife, Eunice, of Morganton; two sisters, Hazel Casey and Marie Bly; grandchildren, (Toni) Melvin P. Smith, (Linda) William M. Fields, Tracy Lutz, Tammy T. Carter, Shree Hardy, Samuel Rhodes III, Remika Rhodes, and Sabrina M. Rhodes, (Bruce), Marvin Bruce "Marty" Pearson, Reama Glendanet Marie Pearson, Ricky Keith Pearson, Joel and Jerome Pearson, and Crystal Pearson, Felecia Maddox, Christ Rhone, Jodie Rhone, (Billy) Adrian L. Pearson, Aaron L. Pearson, and Donna A. Allred.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Brother Jerome Patrick Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Park Hill Cemetery in Glen Alpine.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Dec
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eunice Pearson
Family
December 17, 2021
I love you
Edith O'Neil
December 15, 2021
Reama, Sorry to hear of your namesake grandmother passing, but you and your family can celebrate her life with all the good memories.
john barrett
Friend
December 15, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about your Mom's death. We have known her for many years. May God bless each of you during this most difficult time in your lives.
Diann and Oscar Tate
Family
December 13, 2021
My deepest condolences
Victoria Wilkerson and family
December 13, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Brenda Rosby-Surratt
Family
December 12, 2021
MY SWEET MS.REAMA IM GOING TO TRULY MISS YOU
Eunice Pearson
Family
December 12, 2021
( With Love) Mario Jackson
December 12, 2021
Prayers for peace and comfort during this time. RIP Mrs. Jackson in our Saviors' arms.
Peggy Johnson
Neighbor
December 12, 2021
Pharms family
December 11, 2021
To Billy and Family: Hold tight to your memories for confort, lean on your friends and family for strength and always remember how much you are loved as your Motherr loved everyone. May her Soul rest in peace with our Heavenly Father.
Praying for you all. Dan Derreberry, neighbor and friend.
Daniel Derreberry
Family Friend
December 11, 2021
