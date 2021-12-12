Reama Odell Francis Jackson
May 8, 1929 - December 9, 2021
Mrs. Reama Odell Francis Jackson, 92, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health.
Reama was born May 8, 1929, in McDowell County, to the late John Edgar Francis and Catherine Elizabeth Owens. She was a retired line supervisor with General Motors and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jackson; three brothers, Troy Francis, Lester Francis and James "Shay" Francis; and two grandsons, Anthony and Damien Pearson.
Survivors include her children, Katherine "Toni" Smith of Marion, Linda Kay Pearson of Morganton, Marvin Bruce Pearson and wife, Joann, of Glen Alpine, and Billy E. Pearson and wife, Eunice, of Morganton; two sisters, Hazel Casey and Marie Bly; grandchildren, (Toni) Melvin P. Smith, (Linda) William M. Fields, Tracy Lutz, Tammy T. Carter, Shree Hardy, Samuel Rhodes III, Remika Rhodes, and Sabrina M. Rhodes, (Bruce), Marvin Bruce "Marty" Pearson, Reama Glendanet Marie Pearson, Ricky Keith Pearson, Joel and Jerome Pearson, and Crystal Pearson, Felecia Maddox, Christ Rhone, Jodie Rhone, (Billy) Adrian L. Pearson, Aaron L. Pearson, and Donna A. Allred.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Brother Jerome Patrick Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Park Hill Cemetery in Glen Alpine.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
