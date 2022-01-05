Reba Pinkerton
July 15, 1936 - December 31, 2021
Mrs. Reba Pinkerton, age 85, of Marion, passed away, Friday, December 31, 2021.
Reba was born in Marion, North Carolina, on July 15, 1936, to the late Clarence Sylvester Harris and Estelle Gladys Bradshaw Harris. Reba was a member of the Wagon Master Square Dancing Group. She was known as a wonderful cook who would feed anyone who came over. She was the caregiver for many family members. Reba was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by infants, Paul Rodney Pinkerton and Laura Leigh Pinkerton; two sisters, Mary Sue Rector and Peggy Ann Harris; brother, Ralph Harris Jr.; and granddaughter-in-law, Megan Pinkerton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of sixty four years, John Robert Pinkerton; son, Larry "Randy" Pinkerton (Pat); brother, Jerry Lee Harris; four grandchildren, Danny Pinkerton, Stacy Pinkerton, Crystal Plemmons (Brad), Josh Buckner (Kennedy); ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion, with Rev. Dwayne Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Old Fort.
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.