Rebecca "Becky" CannonAugust 25, 1946 - March 18, 2022Rebecca "Becky" Cannon, 75, of Drexel, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2022, at Amorem Hospice (formerly Caldwell Hospice.)Becky was born in Burke County, Aug. 25, 1946. She was the daughter of the late David and Pauline Cooke. She loved her family and pets; and in her spare time, knitting and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Poteat and Shirley Clarke; and brother, Charles Cannon.She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Josue-Coro Marales of the home; daughter, Deanna Moore and husband, Bobby, of Conover; stepsons, Chayo Morales and wife, Sandra, of Morganton, Israel Morales and wife, Elvia, of Morganton; grandchildren, Hannah Glenn, Heather Crowe and husband Justin, Alan Morales, Hailey Morales, Alexa Morales , Stephanie Morales, and Steven Morales; her sisters, JoAnn Huffman of Rutherford College, and Pat Deal of Morganton; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved animals, Heidi, Baxter, Captain, and B.B.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 23, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. A private interment will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 526 Robbinswood Place, Hudson, NC 28638.