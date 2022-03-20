Menu
Rebecca "Becky" Cannon
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Rebecca "Becky" Cannon

August 25, 1946 - March 18, 2022

Rebecca "Becky" Cannon, 75, of Drexel, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2022, at Amorem Hospice (formerly Caldwell Hospice.)

Becky was born in Burke County, Aug. 25, 1946. She was the daughter of the late David and Pauline Cooke. She loved her family and pets; and in her spare time, knitting and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Poteat and Shirley Clarke; and brother, Charles Cannon.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Josue-Coro Marales of the home; daughter, Deanna Moore and husband, Bobby, of Conover; stepsons, Chayo Morales and wife, Sandra, of Morganton, Israel Morales and wife, Elvia, of Morganton; grandchildren, Hannah Glenn, Heather Crowe and husband Justin, Alan Morales, Hailey Morales, Alexa Morales , Stephanie Morales, and Steven Morales; her sisters, JoAnn Huffman of Rutherford College, and Pat Deal of Morganton; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved animals, Heidi, Baxter, Captain, and B.B.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 23, at 6 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with Pastor Mark Smith officiating. A private interment will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 526 Robbinswood Place, Hudson, NC 28638.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
With heartfelt condolences-

From TRT Trailer Sales Staff
terry whitener
Friend
March 21, 2022
TRT Trailer Staff
March 21, 2022
Deanna,
I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing.
You and your family are in my prayers.
May God guide you through this difficult transition.
Candace Lowman Cox
March 21, 2022
Becky was a wonderful friend, and I loved her dearly! Sending love and prayers to her precious family
Carolyn Hill
Friend
March 20, 2022
Deeply sorry my sister Becky passed away. My heart breaks for the friends and family. Heaven is rejoicing at her homecoming. I will always love and miss you sis.
Brenda Boyle
Family
March 20, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. May Becky RIP. She was a Facebook friend and a sweet lady!
Donna Simmons
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Becky was such a genuinely nice person. I'm sure she will be missed by many. May God hold you in his arms and comfort you as only he can.
Dru Morris
Friend
March 20, 2022
Aunt Becky is in a very wonderful place where she's not suffering and have all these troubles we have in the world today she's trouble-free and disease free I love you Becky
Mickey
March 20, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. Prayers for comfort to help you get through your grief
Toni Reece
Other
March 20, 2022
