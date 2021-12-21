Rebecca "Becky" Jane HawkinsSeptember 26, 1941 - December 19, 2021Rebecca "Becky" Jane Hawkins, 80, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.Born in Burke County, Sept. 26, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Paul Ervin Hawkins and Alma Louise Ingle Hawkins. Becky was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved to read and draw.Becky is survived by her sister, Patti Brown; and nieces and nephews, Rhonda Duncan (Keith), Melissa Duckworth, Michael Duckworth (Tara), and Tony Hawkins.In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Hawkins; and sister, Shirley Hawkins Duckworth.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Lisa Marshall officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews United Methodist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home