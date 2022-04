Rebecca Ann JohnsonRebecca Ann Johnson, 65, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Asheville Mission Hospital.Services for Rebecca Ann Johnson will be held Thursday, April 7, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shiloh A.M.E. Church in Morganton.Kirksey Funeral Home-Morganton