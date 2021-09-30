René Mull Taylor
October 29, 1956 - September 26, 2021
On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, René Mull Taylor was called into the presence of her Heavenly Father, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
René will forever be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, her positive attitude, and her radiant smile. For seven years, she fought her remarkable battle with stage 4 breast cancer with dignity and courage. Despite this diagnosis, her illness did not define her and she remained a ray of light, hope, and inspiration to all who knew her. She constantly sacrificed for others and encouraged so many people by saying "God's got this" and "everything will be okay."
René loved spending time with family and friends, vacationing anywhere near a beach, reading books by her favorite author, and shopping on trips to Pigeon Forge. Her home was continuously filled with love and warmth and was always open to family and friends. Cancer treatment challenges did not keep her from enjoying her flower gardens, cooking for her family and friends, and attending many of her granddaughter's soccer and t-ball games. René was a loving and dedicated wife, a wonderful and caring mother, and a fun and sweet "Nana."
A member of the 1st graduating class at Freedom High School in 1974, René was also a teacher there for 31.5 years. She served on numerous committees, coordinated yearbook advertisement sales, and was a loyal Patriot fan through her involvement with many of the athletic programs. The relationships she formed with both colleagues and students became enduring friendships. Later in her career, she served as chair of the business department and was selected as the FHS Teacher of the Year and Burke County Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2001.
René's faith in Christ guided her throughout her entire life and made her such an inspiration to countless people. She dearly loved her Zion Baptist Church family and considered it an honor to serve with them for over 50 years. René was a Sunday school teacher for 40 years, coordinated many senior adult outings, and supported people she knew needed a helping hand. With her nurturing spirit, she remained in daily contact with many of her church family and friends. René was a servant of Christ who always cared for others and she will truly be missed.
René was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Burke County, to the late James Badie "J. B." Mull and Leona Shuffler Mull.
Survivors are her husband, Tommy Taylor; daughter, Candace White (Zach); son, Ashley Taylor (Keri); two granddaughters, Briar and Adrianna; and several close cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org
; or Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Breast Care Center Patient Support, giving.wakehealth.edu
.
A graveside service will be held at Zion Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.