René Mull Taylor
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Freedom High School
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
René Mull Taylor

October 29, 1956 - September 26, 2021

On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, René Mull Taylor was called into the presence of her Heavenly Father, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

René will forever be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, her positive attitude, and her radiant smile. For seven years, she fought her remarkable battle with stage 4 breast cancer with dignity and courage. Despite this diagnosis, her illness did not define her and she remained a ray of light, hope, and inspiration to all who knew her. She constantly sacrificed for others and encouraged so many people by saying "God's got this" and "everything will be okay."

René loved spending time with family and friends, vacationing anywhere near a beach, reading books by her favorite author, and shopping on trips to Pigeon Forge. Her home was continuously filled with love and warmth and was always open to family and friends. Cancer treatment challenges did not keep her from enjoying her flower gardens, cooking for her family and friends, and attending many of her granddaughter's soccer and t-ball games. René was a loving and dedicated wife, a wonderful and caring mother, and a fun and sweet "Nana."

A member of the 1st graduating class at Freedom High School in 1974, René was also a teacher there for 31.5 years. She served on numerous committees, coordinated yearbook advertisement sales, and was a loyal Patriot fan through her involvement with many of the athletic programs. The relationships she formed with both colleagues and students became enduring friendships. Later in her career, she served as chair of the business department and was selected as the FHS Teacher of the Year and Burke County Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2001.

René's faith in Christ guided her throughout her entire life and made her such an inspiration to countless people. She dearly loved her Zion Baptist Church family and considered it an honor to serve with them for over 50 years. René was a Sunday school teacher for 40 years, coordinated many senior adult outings, and supported people she knew needed a helping hand. With her nurturing spirit, she remained in daily contact with many of her church family and friends. René was a servant of Christ who always cared for others and she will truly be missed.

René was born Oct. 29, 1956, in Burke County, to the late James Badie "J. B." Mull and Leona Shuffler Mull.

Survivors are her husband, Tommy Taylor; daughter, Candace White (Zach); son, Ashley Taylor (Keri); two granddaughters, Briar and Adrianna; and several close cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3394 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655; Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org; or Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Breast Care Center Patient Support, giving.wakehealth.edu.

A graveside service will be held at Zion Baptist Church Saturday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Keith Rose officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Zion Baptist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear about Renee's death. I am thinking about all of you and praying for you.
Pamela W Mayfield
October 7, 2021
Tommy and family, we send our condolences and our love. We are so very sorry to hear about your loss of Rene.
Ray & Susan Farrington
Other
October 1, 2021
Tina and Freddie Green
October 1, 2021
Ashley and family...I am so sorry for your loss. Rene´ was a ray of sunshine; always with a smile and encouraging word. She was loved by many and will be remembered for her grace, courage and love for others. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lisa Keller
Friend
September 30, 2021
We were so saddened to hear of Rene´s death. Our condolences and prayers are with Tom and the rest of the family. Bruce and Maretta Hamrick Ily
Bruce and Maretta Hamrick
September 30, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Rene´s passing. She was a sweet caring person one of our daughter´s favorite teachers at Freedom. Sweet Candace or as our son called her Kansas holds a special place in our hearts. She had wonderful parents in Rene and Tommy to guide her. We love you.
Ed and Carolyn Denton
September 30, 2021
Rene' was my class mate.she was a strong woman of God. I am sure she in Heaven with Jesus. I miss her. She was nice to everyone.she glowed like a jewel. My condolences to her family.may God be with you during this time of grievance and you are in my prayers. Minister Daniel Corpening .
Daniel Corpening
September 30, 2021
Mrs. Taylor was always so kind to all her students through the years at FHS! So sorry for her families loss. Prayers going up for each one of you.
Misty
September 30, 2021
