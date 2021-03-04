Richard Gary BeltonJanuary 5, 1947 - March 1, 2021Richard Gary Belton, 74, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord, Monday March 1, 2021. Born Jan. 5, 1947, he was the son of the late James and Glady Belton. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing guitar. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Richard was the kindest man and will be greatly missed. He was loved by everyone who knew him.Richard is survived by his daughters, Betty Belton Collins (Terry), Amber Belton, Danette Powell Saine; stepdaughter, Anita Johnson (Bob); stepson, Marshall Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Ryan Collins (Brooke), Abbey Collins McGee (Robbie), Casey Mellon, Brayeleigh Belton and Aylizabeth Belton; great-grandchildren, Rylan Collins, Piper Collins, Storm Johnson and Rain Mellon; brothers, Johnny Belton, Bobby Belton, Raymond Belton, Mark Belton; sister, Arlene Belton Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Don, Harry, Michael, Dean, and Hurley Belton; and sisters, Carolyn Belton and Barbara Belton Whisnant.Richard will lie-in-state from 12 to 3 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Micah Piercy officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Alpine Cemetery.In lieu of flower, memorial contributions can be made to Burke Hospice and Carolina Caring.The family would like to give a special thank you to Carolina Caring and Burke Hospice for the care of Mr. Belton.Sossoman Funeral Home