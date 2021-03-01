Richard Hyde Sr.June 24, 1932 - February 26, 2021Richard Cary Hyde Sr., 88, of Gastonia, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. He died of natural causes in his home. His life was a testament to many. He was an amazing man of faith, an example of a loving husband, steady provider, nurturing father, and good friend to the community.He was born June 24, 1932, in LaGrange, Ga.He graduated from Lagrange High School and Auburn University, and spent the majority of his professional career in textile management. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Editha Robinson Hyde, and children, Richard Cary Hyde Jr. and wife, Robin, Jerry Thomas Hyde and wife, Vickie, Jeffery Thames Hyde and wife, Natalie, and Rebecca Ruth Hyde Smith and husband, John. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Richard Cary Hyde III (Tres) and wife, Jennie, Ryan Marie Hyde, Jarrett Thomas Hyde, Austin Taylor Hyde, Joe Zachary Hyde, Henry Jefferson Hyde, Jena Smith Felten and husband, Noah, Anna Marie Smith, and Trent Wallace Smith; and great-grandson, Richard James Hyde.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella Ruth Gordy Hyde and Joe Glenn Hyde Sr. of LaGrange; and his brother, Joe Glenn Hyde Jr.In every community Richard and Editha lived, LaGrange, Milton, Fla., Valdese and Gastonia, he was a leader in his work and involved with his family, his church, and greater community.Richard was known for his friendly smile, hospitable personality, and optimistic nature.The family will receive friends at Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2023 Flint Lane in Gastonia from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 1. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese at a future date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Brookside Backpack Ministry at Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 E Ozark Ave., Gastonia, NC 28054.McLean Funeral Directorsof Gastonia