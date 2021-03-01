Menu
Richard Hyde Sr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McLean Funeral Directors - Gastonia
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
Richard Hyde Sr.

June 24, 1932 - February 26, 2021

Richard Cary Hyde Sr., 88, of Gastonia, went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. He died of natural causes in his home. His life was a testament to many. He was an amazing man of faith, an example of a loving husband, steady provider, nurturing father, and good friend to the community.

He was born June 24, 1932, in LaGrange, Ga.

He graduated from Lagrange High School and Auburn University, and spent the majority of his professional career in textile management. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Editha Robinson Hyde, and children, Richard Cary Hyde Jr. and wife, Robin, Jerry Thomas Hyde and wife, Vickie, Jeffery Thames Hyde and wife, Natalie, and Rebecca Ruth Hyde Smith and husband, John. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Richard Cary Hyde III (Tres) and wife, Jennie, Ryan Marie Hyde, Jarrett Thomas Hyde, Austin Taylor Hyde, Joe Zachary Hyde, Henry Jefferson Hyde, Jena Smith Felten and husband, Noah, Anna Marie Smith, and Trent Wallace Smith; and great-grandson, Richard James Hyde.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ella Ruth Gordy Hyde and Joe Glenn Hyde Sr. of LaGrange; and his brother, Joe Glenn Hyde Jr.

In every community Richard and Editha lived, LaGrange, Milton, Fla., Valdese and Gastonia, he was a leader in his work and involved with his family, his church, and greater community.

Richard was known for his friendly smile, hospitable personality, and optimistic nature.

The family will receive friends at Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2023 Flint Lane in Gastonia from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 1. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Brookside Backpack Ministry at Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 E Ozark Ave., Gastonia, NC 28054.

McLean Funeral Directors

of Gastonia

www.mcleanfuneral.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Flint Groves Baptist Church
2023 Flint Lane, Gastonia, NC
Funeral services provided by:
McLean Funeral Directors - Gastonia
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the entire Hyde family, please know that I am thinking of you all. I will always remember the great times we shared in Valdese. God Bless
Susan Pons -Wright
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We will be mourning with the family, but take comfort in this. Richard now knows all things, he sees everything through uncorrupted eyes and his body has been made perfect. He is celebrating every moment with Jesus Christ. Love to you all.
John and Cindy Sanders
March 1, 2021
I will always remember his kind smile and how genuinely happy he always was. Many condolences to the family. He will be truly missed! Love to all...
Dawn Cline
Dawn Cline
Friend
March 1, 2021
Richard was true gentleman and man of God. HIs family is in our prayers.
May God bless you all.
David and Vicky Burns
Friend
March 1, 2021
Worked with Richard at Burke Mills in Valdese. H e was a great friend. I loved his sense of humor. PRAYERS to the family.
Vera Cabaniss
Friend
March 1, 2021
Lynne (Lester) Stanfield and Sally (Lester) Wilson
March 1, 2021
Lynne (Lester) Stanfield and Sally (Lester) Wilson
March 1, 2021
Richard was the best man at our parents' (Buddy and Virginia Lester) wedding. We didn't meet him until 50 years later at our parents' 50th wedding anniversary celebration. We were grateful and honored to meet and fellowship with Richard and Editha. Wonderful people! Editha, our thoughts and prayers are with you. Our loss is truly Heaven's gain.
Lynne (Lester) Stanfield and Sally (Lester) Wilson
March 1, 2021
Richard was a true man of God. We were honored to worship with him at Drexel First Baptist Church. I went to school w his children. I graduated w Jeff and Jerry. God bless his family. Prayers for comfort to all his family.
Libby Arney
Friend
February 28, 2021
Worked with Richard at Burke Mills in Valdese N.C. and remember his wonderful nature and friendship we shared. May God bless your family.
Paul Brittain
Friend
February 28, 2021
Richard always greeted me with a kiss on the head, a big hug, & a hearty, “ Hey!” He was sensitive to the point that if he thought I was being left out of something at a family gathering, he’d look for a way for me to be included. Praying that you all know the presence of the God of all comfort during this time.
Deborah Baumgarten
Family
February 28, 2021
I will always remember Richard's beautiful smile, great sense of humor, love of family, and faithfulness to God. What a great legacy! My prayers are with Editha, Ricky and his family, Jerry and his family, Jeff and his family, and Becky and her family. Love to you all.
Carol Gordy Carroll
Family
February 28, 2021
Sweet man who adored his family. He will be missed! Prayers to the family!
Gayla woody
Friend
February 28, 2021
