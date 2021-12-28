Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard S. Smith
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Richard S. Smith

June 15, 1942 - December 26, 2021

Richard S. Smith, 79, a lifelong resident of Morganton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born June 15, 1942, he was the son of the late Webber and Labe Smith and proud grandson of J.C. and Nettie Digh of Morganton.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jerroll; son, Wesley, of Morganton. He was the devoted grandparent "Popeye" to Cassidy Smith Caldwell and Wesley II "Lil Wes"; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Monroe Caldwell; brother to Don (Lynn) Gilbert; and sister, Becky Clark (Rusty).

Richard played baseball and basketball during his years at Salem High School. Beginning in 1963, he served in the U.S. Army, and played fast-pitch softball while stationed in Seoul, South Korea. After his military career, he returned to Morganton and married his first and only love, Jerroll, and began his career in the furniture business. He started at Drexel Furniture as an upholsterer and progressed to Fredrick Edward's as Plant Manager before opening his own upholstery company, RJ Smith, Inc. After retirement he became owner of All 4 U Home Medical in conjunction with his wife, Jerroll, and son, Wesley.

Richard was an accomplished sportsman in softball and baseball. He played fast-pitch softball for local teams and while an infielder for the Valdese Waldensians and Short's Used Cars traveled the southeast winning many titles and championships. Along with playing the game he coached for the Salem Ruritan Club and Morganton Jaycees while also grooming his son, Wesley, to follow in his footsteps. He also enjoyed a game of golf and was a dedicated fan of the Carolina Tarheels.

As "Popeye" he was always along the sidelines, seated in his black chair with a diet Dr. Pepper, rooting for his granddaughter, Cassidy, and grandson, Lil Wes. Never missing a game, he followed them while they played ball in middle school, high school and college. His support carried on as he followed his great-grandson, Corbin, in Tee Ball and football.

As a youngster, Richard attended Cross Memorial Baptist Church and later became a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the former sanctuary at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., in the church cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Jack Hodges and the Rev. Dr. Larry Cline officiating. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. Attendees are requested to wear a mask and social distance.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
former sanctuary at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
NC
Dec
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Jerroll, just learned of your loss. So many memories talking to Richard when I walked our street. Sending prayers to all the family
Barbara Brittain
January 14, 2022
Mr. Smith was always nice to me-God Bless!
ken ramsey
December 29, 2021
The family is in our prayers. It is with great sympathy we send this message.
Terry & Brenda Digh
Family
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss Jerrold Richard was a very kind man Praying God will hold u closely and comfort u durning this time
Shirley Beshears
December 28, 2021
SO SADDENED TO HEAR OF YOUR LOSS. SUCH A GOOD MAN AND WILL BE MISSED TREMENDOUSLY. WILL KEEP YOU IN MY PRAYERS.
Brenda M Garner
Friend
December 28, 2021
I remember Richard from growing up, I lived across from Brittons Store and went to Mulls School. We used to play Softball in the Cow Pasture beside the house. Had not seen Richard in a very long time, RIP.
Lloyd and Ronnie Stanton
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results