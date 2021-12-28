Richard S. SmithJune 15, 1942 - December 26, 2021Richard S. Smith, 79, a lifelong resident of Morganton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.Born June 15, 1942, he was the son of the late Webber and Labe Smith and proud grandson of J.C. and Nettie Digh of Morganton.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jerroll; son, Wesley, of Morganton. He was the devoted grandparent "Popeye" to Cassidy Smith Caldwell and Wesley II "Lil Wes"; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Monroe Caldwell; brother to Don (Lynn) Gilbert; and sister, Becky Clark (Rusty).Richard played baseball and basketball during his years at Salem High School. Beginning in 1963, he served in the U.S. Army, and played fast-pitch softball while stationed in Seoul, South Korea. After his military career, he returned to Morganton and married his first and only love, Jerroll, and began his career in the furniture business. He started at Drexel Furniture as an upholsterer and progressed to Fredrick Edward's as Plant Manager before opening his own upholstery company, RJ Smith, Inc. After retirement he became owner of All 4 U Home Medical in conjunction with his wife, Jerroll, and son, Wesley.Richard was an accomplished sportsman in softball and baseball. He played fast-pitch softball for local teams and while an infielder for the Valdese Waldensians and Short's Used Cars traveled the southeast winning many titles and championships. Along with playing the game he coached for the Salem Ruritan Club and Morganton Jaycees while also grooming his son, Wesley, to follow in his footsteps. He also enjoyed a game of golf and was a dedicated fan of the Carolina Tarheels.As "Popeye" he was always along the sidelines, seated in his black chair with a diet Dr. Pepper, rooting for his granddaughter, Cassidy, and grandson, Lil Wes. Never missing a game, he followed them while they played ball in middle school, high school and college. His support carried on as he followed his great-grandson, Corbin, in Tee Ball and football.As a youngster, Richard attended Cross Memorial Baptist Church and later became a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the former sanctuary at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., in the church cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Jack Hodges and the Rev. Dr. Larry Cline officiating. Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. Attendees are requested to wear a mask and social distance.Sossoman Funeral Home