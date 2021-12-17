Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Ricky Allen Canipe
June 29, 1959 - December 13, 2021
Ricky Allen Canipe, 62, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Ricky was born June 29, 1959, in Burke County, to the late Flavia Canipe. He was a member of United Baptist Church of Valdese.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Canipe and Bobby Canipe; and nephews, Robbie Canipe and Allen Canipe.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anita Cook Canipe of the home; sister, Susan Byrd and husband, Neal, of Lenoir; niece Shelly Brown and husband, Brian Watson; nephew Derek Brown and wife, Amy; niece Kish Canipe-Rector and husband, Rassie; and several other family members.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at United Baptist Church of Valdese. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.
Danny and I are so very sorry for your loss Anita. We did not even know about it and would have been there to pay tribute to our friend Rick. He has always held a special place in our hearts and considered him to be one of the kindest people we have ever known. Rick had a good sense of humor and we look back at crazy times with Rick and realize that the good Lord had to keep us safe until we come to our senses. I'm so glad that Rick had a relationship with Jesus and we look forward to seeing him again! We will be praying for you .
Love always, Danny and Tonya Buff
January 6, 2022
Debbie and Randy Sailor, we are sending you and the entire family our regards and pray God to be with each of you as you travel these last miles with Ricky. Sincerely, Gene & Phyllis Woods Mosteller