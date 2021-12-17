Ricky Allen Canipe



June 29, 1959 - December 13, 2021



Ricky Allen Canipe, 62, of Valdese, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, following a period of declining health.



Ricky was born June 29, 1959, in Burke County, to the late Flavia Canipe. He was a member of United Baptist Church of Valdese.



In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Canipe and Bobby Canipe; and nephews, Robbie Canipe and Allen Canipe.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Anita Cook Canipe of the home; sister, Susan Byrd and husband, Neal, of Lenoir; niece Shelly Brown and husband, Brian Watson; nephew Derek Brown and wife, Amy; niece Kish Canipe-Rector and husband, Rassie; and several other family members.



A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at United Baptist Church of Valdese. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.



Published by The News Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.