Ricky Lee AdamsSeptember 15, 1955 - October 20, 2020Ricky Lee Adams, 65, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.Born Sept. 15, 1955, he was the son of the late Derl and Beulah Adams. Ricky enjoyed driving his Honda Civic.Ricky is survived by his wife, Mary Adams; children, Ricky Lee Adams Jr., Joshua Adams, and Shane Adams; stepson, Sam Benge; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Derl Gene Adams, Mr. and Mrs. David and Tammy Adams, Kenneth Adams, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth and Dedra Hoyle.In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his daughter, Marsha Lee Adams Whisnant; and brother, Donnie Adams.Ricky will lie-in-state from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday Oct. 25, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26, at Calvary Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Freddie Lyndsey officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Freewill Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home