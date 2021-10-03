Rita F. StokesApril 1, 1951 - October 1, 2021Rita Franklin Stokes, 70, of Valdese, departed this life to her heavenly home Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UNC Healthcare Blue Ridge in Morganton.Rita was born April 1, 1951, in Burke County, to the late David Finley Franklin and Kathleen Yates Franklin. She was a self-employed child care worker, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Valdese, where she loved on and taught the children of the church in Mission Friends for over 30 years.Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Richard Stokes of the home; two daughters, Jenny Corpening and husband, Harry, and Allison Mace and husband, Jerry, all of Valdese; two sisters, Davena Piercy of Drexel and Kathy Hoffman and husband, John, of Valdese; two grandchildren, Caleb Mace and Courtney Mace; numerous cousins and beloved nieces and nephews. Near and dear to her heart were the many children she cared for in her home, who are her extended family.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday Oct. 9, at First Baptist Church of Valdese, with the Rev. Dr. Josh Lail officiating. Interment at Burke Memorial Park will follow.The family will receive friends Saturday, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 500 Faet St., Valdese, NC 28690.