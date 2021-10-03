Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita F. Stokes
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Rita F. Stokes

April 1, 1951 - October 1, 2021

Rita Franklin Stokes, 70, of Valdese, departed this life to her heavenly home Friday Oct. 1, 2021, at UNC Healthcare Blue Ridge in Morganton.

Rita was born April 1, 1951, in Burke County, to the late David Finley Franklin and Kathleen Yates Franklin. She was a self-employed child care worker, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Valdese, where she loved on and taught the children of the church in Mission Friends for over 30 years.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Richard Stokes of the home; two daughters, Jenny Corpening and husband, Harry, and Allison Mace and husband, Jerry, all of Valdese; two sisters, Davena Piercy of Drexel and Kathy Hoffman and husband, John, of Valdese; two grandchildren, Caleb Mace and Courtney Mace; numerous cousins and beloved nieces and nephews. Near and dear to her heart were the many children she cared for in her home, who are her extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday Oct. 9, at First Baptist Church of Valdese, with the Rev. Dr. Josh Lail officiating. Interment at Burke Memorial Park will follow.

The family will receive friends Saturday, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 500 Faet St., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Valdese
Valdese, NC
Oct
9
Service
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Valdese
Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Allison, so sorry to hear of your mother's passing but glad she is in a better place.
David Kimberlin
Friend
October 9, 2021
Went to church with Rita at FB. I have not seen her in years but she always made a point to talk when we did meet. Rita was such a wonderful person and a good Christian, she will be greatly missed! Prayers to all her family.
Larry Bedford
Friend
October 9, 2021
I am so proud to have had Rita as my sister for 66 years. She was so much more than a sister as to me she was my "best friend". Her legacy will live on in all who had the privilege to have known her. I know I am a better person because of of you Sis. Thank you Sister. Shine in Heaven, watch over all of us, dance with the angels, and give mom, dad, and grandma big hugs. You will live in my heart forever.
Kathy Hoffman (Rita's sister)
Family
October 7, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Rita's passing You and Family are in out Prayers
Calvin Stokes
Family
October 4, 2021
I shall forever remember and cherish my time with Miss Rita. We became immediate friends and I gifted her with the nickname RitaRoo because that's what she was to me. She was precious and not another like her. So faithful and so kind, not another like her. You will be grreatly missed RitaRoo but you will never be forgotten.
Nancy Brittain
Friend
October 3, 2021
We are so sorry about the passing of precious Rita. She was a very special and kind person. May God surround your family and may you know we are praying for all of you. The Carroll Franklin Family.
Carroll Franklin Family The Carroll Franklin Family
Family
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results