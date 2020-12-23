Robert Thomas Clark
December 9, 1937 - December 17, 2020
Robert Thomas Clark, 83, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Born Dec. 9, 1937, in Catawba County, he was a son of the late George Dewey Clark and Nellie Emma Rader Clark.
Mr. Clark was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an elder at First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Clark was a graduate of Appalachian State University and worked for Merck Pharmaceutical Company.
Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Diane Kuenzel Clark; sons, Robert Thomas Clark Jr. and Marc Christian Clark; grandsons, Hunter George Clark and Ethan Arender Clark; brother, Harold A. Clark; aunt, Betty R. Davis; and many cousins, nieces, and a nephew.
The family will have a private service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice or Better Friends for Animals.
Sossoman Funeral Homewww.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.