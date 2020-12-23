Menu
Robert Thomas Clark
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Robert Thomas Clark

December 9, 1937 - December 17, 2020

Robert Thomas Clark, 83, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Born Dec. 9, 1937, in Catawba County, he was a son of the late George Dewey Clark and Nellie Emma Rader Clark.

Mr. Clark was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an elder at First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Clark was a graduate of Appalachian State University and worked for Merck Pharmaceutical Company.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Diane Kuenzel Clark; sons, Robert Thomas Clark Jr. and Marc Christian Clark; grandsons, Hunter George Clark and Ethan Arender Clark; brother, Harold A. Clark; aunt, Betty R. Davis; and many cousins, nieces, and a nephew.

The family will have a private service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice or Better Friends for Animals.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Diane, I am so sorry you are going through this difficult time of losing your dear husband. I pray your wonderful memories of the love and time you shared will give you comfort in the days to come. Sincere sympathy to you and your family!
Helen McElrath
December 29, 2020
Sending Condolences Diane & family
Denise Bishop
December 27, 2020
Susan Faulkner
December 26, 2020
My deepest condolences on the passing of Robert. I knew him for many years through his job as pharmaceutical rep. and his frequent visits to medical offices I worked in. I know he will be greatly missed.
Ruth Harvey
December 24, 2020
Prayers for all the family during this time. May peace and love abound. Love to all!
Bryan Faulkner
December 23, 2020
