Robert Thomas ClarkDecember 9, 1937 - December 17, 2020Robert Thomas Clark, 83, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.Born Dec. 9, 1937, in Catawba County, he was a son of the late George Dewey Clark and Nellie Emma Rader Clark.Mr. Clark was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an elder at First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Clark was a graduate of Appalachian State University and worked for Merck Pharmaceutical Company.Mr. Clark is survived by his wife, Diane Kuenzel Clark; sons, Robert Thomas Clark Jr. and Marc Christian Clark; grandsons, Hunter George Clark and Ethan Arender Clark; brother, Harold A. Clark; aunt, Betty R. Davis; and many cousins, nieces, and a nephew.The family will have a private service.Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice or Better Friends for Animals.Sossoman Funeral Home