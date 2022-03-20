Robert Ford DaleJune 11, 1943 - March 6, 2022Robert Ford Dale, 78, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022.Robert was born to the late John Henry Dale and Nellie Dellinger Dale June 11, 1943, in Burke County. Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and John Dale.Robert was of the Baptist faith. He was the owner and operator of Dale's Antiques for many years. Robert enjoyed walking, traveling and going on cruises.Those left behind to cherish his memory include his fiancée, Betty McKee of Morganton. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial service was held Friday, March 11, 2022, in the Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Hightower officiating. Interment followed at Forest Hill Cemetery.Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton