Robert "Bob" Gilbert Sr.February 10, 1938 - September 3, 2021Robert "Bob" Gilbert Sr., 83, of Morganton, went to his Heavenly House Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.He was born in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 10, 1938, to the late Herman Gilbert and Penny Sadler Gilbert. Bob worked in the Steele Mills. He and his wife, Gwendolyn, moved to North Carolina in 1971 from Rochester, N.Y. He loved to listen to jazz music.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Florence Rebecca Williams; sister, Helen Hendrix; and brothers, Quinn Gilbert, Nathaniel Gilbert, and Nolan Smith.Bob is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Williams Gilbert; sons, Robert C. Gilbert Jr. and Michael Young; daughters, Lori Gilbert, Benita Gilbert, and Johanna Young; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Herman Gilbert; and a host of nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date.