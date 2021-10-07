Menu
Robert Lee Powell
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Robert Lee Powell

June 25, 1947 - October 4, 2021

Robert Lee Powell, 74, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Born June 25, 1947, in Burke County, he was a son of the late Tillman Andrew Powell and Nancy Garland Browning Monger.

Mr. Powell is survived by his daughters, Tina Powell Gilbert, Tracy Powell Clatterbuck (Dan), and Misty Ann Powell Keller (Adam); grandchildren, Natasha, Michelle, Meagan, Hayley, Patience, Kyler, and Harmony; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tap Powell (Martha).

The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home, with the Rev. Pete McCombs officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Oct
8
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and Thoughts for Family and Friends!! God Bless!!
Loretta Burkhart
Friend
October 10, 2021
I am deeply saddened by your loss. I always looked forward to see Robert while he was at the convenience store. All of you are in my prayers.
Mike Hartley (Lance crackerman)
Work
October 7, 2021
