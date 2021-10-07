Robert Lee PowellJune 25, 1947 - October 4, 2021Robert Lee Powell, 74, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Born June 25, 1947, in Burke County, he was a son of the late Tillman Andrew Powell and Nancy Garland Browning Monger.Mr. Powell is survived by his daughters, Tina Powell Gilbert, Tracy Powell Clatterbuck (Dan), and Misty Ann Powell Keller (Adam); grandchildren, Natasha, Michelle, Meagan, Hayley, Patience, Kyler, and Harmony; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Tap Powell (Martha).The memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home, with the Rev. Pete McCombs officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.Sossoman Funeral Home