Robert Steve PrinceNovember 6, 1945 - December 10, 2021Robert Steve Prince, 76, of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.Born Nov. 6, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert James Prince and Hazel Chapman Prince Carpenter Neal. Steve "Doc" Prince was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a Combat Medic during the Vietnam War earning the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star with "V" Device Medals. Steve worked at Broughton Hospital and Vocational Rehabilitation retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed leading Bible Studies and proudly volunteered with Young at Heart Ministries. Steve also volunteered over 14 years working with Operation Christmas Child including 10 years as Burke County Relay Center Coordinator.Steve is survived by his sons, Robert Steve Prince Jr. (Phyllis), Timothy Lee Prince (Gina); sister, Jeanette Jones; and grandchildren, Jessica Blanton (Jeff), Weston Lazear (Cindy), Bradley Lazear (Caroline), Rebecca Hertel (Kurt), Sandra Prince, Meredith Prince, Logan Prince, Dorian Prince and Keelan Prince.In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Prince; son, Terry Lee Prince; and brothers, James Prince and Ronald Carpenter.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at FAM Church. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Pastor John White officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park. Military Honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and Caldwell County Honor Guard.Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice.Sossoman Funeral Home