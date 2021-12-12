Menu
Robert Steve Prince
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Robert Steve Prince

November 6, 1945 - December 10, 2021

Robert Steve Prince, 76, of Morganton, passed away, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Born Nov. 6, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert James Prince and Hazel Chapman Prince Carpenter Neal. Steve "Doc" Prince was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a Combat Medic during the Vietnam War earning the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star with "V" Device Medals. Steve worked at Broughton Hospital and Vocational Rehabilitation retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed leading Bible Studies and proudly volunteered with Young at Heart Ministries. Steve also volunteered over 14 years working with Operation Christmas Child including 10 years as Burke County Relay Center Coordinator.

Steve is survived by his sons, Robert Steve Prince Jr. (Phyllis), Timothy Lee Prince (Gina); sister, Jeanette Jones; and grandchildren, Jessica Blanton (Jeff), Weston Lazear (Cindy), Bradley Lazear (Caroline), Rebecca Hertel (Kurt), Sandra Prince, Meredith Prince, Logan Prince, Dorian Prince and Keelan Prince.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Prince; son, Terry Lee Prince; and brothers, James Prince and Ronald Carpenter.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at FAM Church. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m., in the church, with the Pastor John White officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park. Military Honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and Caldwell County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
FAM Church
NC
Dec
15
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
FAM Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
I graduated high school with Steve and he was always a kind good friend. To his family so sorry for the loss of your father and mother. I´m sure he was so proud of his family, he was always that type of person. Prayers and comfort to all. Liz T
Elizabeth Rector Long
Friend
February 17, 2022
My sympathy to the family at this time of sorrow. I feel blessed to have known Steve and Sandra as dear friends. He and I had so much in common as we both served as medics in Vietnam. We also worked together at Broughton Hospital and Vocational Rehabilitation. Sandra was a part of my family tree as well. Thinking of you all.
John Brackett
December 13, 2021
Sorry to hear. He was a wonderful man and a great friend. May the love of family and friends give you strength and comfort during the loss of your father. I will be keeping you all in my prayers.
Evekyn Kiser Robertson
School
December 13, 2021
