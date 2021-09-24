Robert Jackson StameyJuly 22, 1946 - September 22, 2021Robert Jackson Stamey, 75, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.Born July 22, 1946, he was the son of the late Oscar and Lola Stamey. Robert served in the N.C. National Guard.Robert is survived by his sons, Robert Lewis Stamey (Holly Parker) and Jamey Oscar Stamey; daughters, Emiley Thomas, Ann Marie Woodell, Lola Dale (David) and Veronica Smith; brothers, Ned Stamey and Tom Stamey; sister, Helen Bryant; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Stamey; grandchild, Angel Stamey; and brothers, Bill Stamey, James Stamey and Charles Stamey.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Dean Presnell officiating. At other times, the family will be at 103 Woodman St. in Drexel.Sossoman Funeral Home