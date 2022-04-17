Robert Washington StameyNovember 8, 1924 - April 14, 2022Robert Washington Stamey, 97, of Valdese, departed this life to his heavenly home, Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Amorem Hospice of Hudson, following a period of declining health.Mr. Stamey was born Nov. 8, 1924, in Guilford County, to the late E.S. Stamey and Mary Clodfelter Stamey.Robert was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in World War II. He was formerly employed by Drexel Hosiery Mill, and later worked as an insurance agent for Life of Virginia. He was a founding member of High Peak Baptist Church, a former member of Mimosa Motorcycle Club, loved to fish and lived in Hatteras for several years so he could fish every day.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Azalee Smith Stamey; one brother, Paul Stamey; and his sons-in-law, Ray Mitchell and John Vance.Survivors include his daughter, Pat Mull and husband, Jerry, of Valdese; two granddaughters, Michelle Mitchell and Jennifer Vance, both of Valdese; two great-grandsons, Alex Mitchell and Christian Mallatere; one great-great-grandson, Elijah Mallatere; and his brothers, Bill Stamey and wife, Juanita, and David Stamey. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.The body laid in state at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, Saturday, April 16, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The cryptside service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16, in the Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Military honors were provided by the N.C. National Guard and the Caldwell County Honor Guard.Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice, 526 Robbinswood Pl., Hudson, NC 28638.