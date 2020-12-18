Robert "Bob" Samuel Stephens Sr.October 1, 1934 - December 17, 2020Robert "Bob" Samuel Stephens Sr., 86, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.Bob was born Oct. 1, 1934, to the late Albert Franklin Stephens Sr. and Virginia Paschall Stephens.Bob started his career as a builder and founded Stephens Construction Company in 1963. He enjoyed growing his construction business; developing Camelot and Grandview Subdivisions and building homes throughout Burke County. He was active in the community, serving on the Burke County School Board from 1973-1983, serving on the Burke County Recreation Commission, and coaching little league baseball.Bob, better known as "Poppa," was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whom highly valued time with his family. On any given day, you could find him outdoors, spending his free time hunting, fishing, or gardening. He passed his love for the outdoors on to his family. Most of Bob's vacations were spent making memories with his family at two of his favorite places, Lake James in North Carolina, and Clarks Hill Lake in Georgia. Bob was patient, kind, funny, and hard working. He found great joy in spending time with family and friends; always making everyone feel special.Bob is survived by a large loving family including his wife of 64 years, Franda Gibbs Stephens; children, Frankie Stephens and wife, Daphne, Bradley Stephens and wife, Linda, and Chris Stephens and wife, Libby; grandchildren, Kelsey Stephens Painter and husband, Greyson, Chad Stephens, Ginny Stephens Gregory and husband, Chance, Carrie Stephens, Samuel Stephens, Walton Stephens, and Ali Stephens; great-grandchildren, Maddox Painter, Myla Painter, Etta Painter, Henry Gregory, and William Gregory; sister, Jackie Metcalf; brother, Ralph Stephens and wife, Barbara; stepbrother, Ted Lane and wife, Catherine.He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Lee Stephens; brother, Albert Stephens Jr.; sisters, Ruth Carlisle, Doris Carswell, Viola Longo, and Lois Tolbert; and step-mother, June Lane Stephens.A private graveside service for family will be held.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity Burke County, P.O. Box 352, Morganton, NC 28680-0352; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home