Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Samuel "Bob" Stephens Sr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Robert "Bob" Samuel Stephens Sr.

October 1, 1934 - December 17, 2020

Robert "Bob" Samuel Stephens Sr., 86, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

Bob was born Oct. 1, 1934, to the late Albert Franklin Stephens Sr. and Virginia Paschall Stephens.

Bob started his career as a builder and founded Stephens Construction Company in 1963. He enjoyed growing his construction business; developing Camelot and Grandview Subdivisions and building homes throughout Burke County. He was active in the community, serving on the Burke County School Board from 1973-1983, serving on the Burke County Recreation Commission, and coaching little league baseball.

Bob, better known as "Poppa," was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whom highly valued time with his family. On any given day, you could find him outdoors, spending his free time hunting, fishing, or gardening. He passed his love for the outdoors on to his family. Most of Bob's vacations were spent making memories with his family at two of his favorite places, Lake James in North Carolina, and Clarks Hill Lake in Georgia. Bob was patient, kind, funny, and hard working. He found great joy in spending time with family and friends; always making everyone feel special.

Bob is survived by a large loving family including his wife of 64 years, Franda Gibbs Stephens; children, Frankie Stephens and wife, Daphne, Bradley Stephens and wife, Linda, and Chris Stephens and wife, Libby; grandchildren, Kelsey Stephens Painter and husband, Greyson, Chad Stephens, Ginny Stephens Gregory and husband, Chance, Carrie Stephens, Samuel Stephens, Walton Stephens, and Ali Stephens; great-grandchildren, Maddox Painter, Myla Painter, Etta Painter, Henry Gregory, and William Gregory; sister, Jackie Metcalf; brother, Ralph Stephens and wife, Barbara; stepbrother, Ted Lane and wife, Catherine.

He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Lee Stephens; brother, Albert Stephens Jr.; sisters, Ruth Carlisle, Doris Carswell, Viola Longo, and Lois Tolbert; and step-mother, June Lane Stephens.

A private graveside service for family will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity Burke County, P.O. Box 352, Morganton, NC 28680-0352; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear of the loss of Bob. We grew up in the Oak Hill community and knew Junior and Adalee also . My dad Robert Conley made Bob a wagon wheel table one time I remember. Y´all lived in such a pretty home. Grands probably remembers Jim Conley(Buster) better than me. He helped Junior a lot. Close knit community. Prayers for sweet memories that can never be replaced.
Nita Conley Dale
January 3, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Franda. Bobby was a treasured good man. RIP Bobby.
Judy and Bob Bliss
December 30, 2020
My heart goes out to Mrs. Franda Stephens and the entire Stephens family. We met Mr. Stephens and the Stephens family when we first moved to Oak Hill and Mr. Stephens stopped to change my mother's flat tire on the side of the road. Our families became close friends, vacationed together and Mr. Stephens was also my little league baseball coach for three years, in addition to being a great family friend.
Jimmy Thomas
Friend
December 29, 2020
Bob Stephens was the sweetest and kindest man!!! Sending prayers to the whole family during this difficult time...
Sandy Houck
December 19, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of Bob's death. We will pray that God will surround your family with peace and comfort.
Larry and Teri Smith
December 19, 2020
Franda, My prayers are with you and your family in your time of great loss. May God carry you through this.
Norma Keller
December 18, 2020
I enjoyed playing baseball with Bob, a few years back. Enjoyed the friendship. Sorry for your loss.
Tom Biggerstaff,
December 18, 2020
The Woolards in Raleigh are very sad to hear of Bobby's passing. An inspirational man in many ways.
Dennis Woolard
December 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers with the Stephens family. Love to you all
Carmen Rogers
December 18, 2020
Bob was a good man. Friend to all. I feel your pain. Love the entire family.
Sidney Simmons
December 18, 2020
Bob was a fine and memorable schoolmate and basketball teammate. I always liked and respected him. I am saddened to learn of his death. My heartfelt condolences to Jackie, Ralph, and families.
Russell Fleming
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss Bob was a good man and always treated me good
David dawson
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results