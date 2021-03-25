Roger Dale BivensJanuary 26, 1945 - March 24, 2021Roger Dale Bivens, 76, of Morganton, went home to be with his heavenly father Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Born in Burke County, Jan. 26, 1945, he was the son of the late Dorsie Albert Bivens and Lula Jane Henson Bivens. Roger worked at Drexel Heritage Plant #1 for 35 years and at the Morganton News Herald for a short time. Before his health declined, he loved to fish and play golf.A beloved husband, father, and papaw, Mr. Bivens is survived by his wife, Linda Felts Bivens; daughters, Wendy Bivens of Morganton and Kim Bivens of Lenoir; stepdaughter, Melissa Felts of Morganton; stepson, Rodney Felts (Mary Beth) of Valdese; grandson, Dale Moore; stepgranddaughters, Samantha Lowman and Hope Felts; stepgreat-granddaughters, Claudia Bagwell and Scotlynn Lowman; sisters, Kay Lackey and Betty Whisnant; good friends, Dillard and Helen Ledford; and his beloved dog, Bella.In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a grandson, Isaac Avery; and several siblings.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Douglas Goforth and Mr. Ernie Cable officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Johanson and his nurse, Wanda, Burke Hospice nurses and CNAs, Burke County EMS, family, church family, and friends for their love and prayers.Sossoman Funeral Home