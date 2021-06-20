Menu
Roger Allison Fisher
2021 - 1945
BORN
2021
DIED
1945
Roger Allison Fisher

October 28, 1945 - June 4, 2021

Roger Allison Fisher, 76, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Hickory Falls Rehabilitation Center in Granite Falls, following a chronic illness.

Roger was born Oct. 28, 1945, to the late Robert Allison Fisher and Pansy Mae Fisher of Morganton. He was a native of Morganton, attended Morganton High School, and was retired from Bernhardt Furniture Industries in Lenoir.

He is survived by a brother, Robert J. Fisher of Haines City, Fla.

He was preceded in death by six sisters, Robert Baber of Morganton, Lucille Fisher of Edison, N.J., Johnnie Lee Summerlin, Oleta Leonhart, Joy Browning and Patsy Compton, all of Morganton; brother, Victor Fisher of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A remembrance was scheduled for Thursday, June 17, at 11 a.m., at the old Fisher family home place on Vine Arden Road in Morganton. Friends and family were invited.
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
