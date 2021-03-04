Ronald Fulton BurnetteJuly 8, 1949 - February 28, 2021Mr. Ronald Fulton Burnette, 71, of Valdese, passed away Sunday Feb. 28, 2021, at Charles George VA Medical Center, in Asheville, after a period of declining health.Mr. Burnette was born July 8, 1949, in Winston-Salem, a son of the late Major Barrett and Recie C. Burnette. Ronald served his country as a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from Frye Regional Medical Center as a supervisor in the housekeeping department.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Gail Burnete; stepson, Antoine Hall; and a nephew, Anthony Burnette.Surviving are his wife, Frankie Hall Burnette of the home; children, Ronald F. Burnette Jr. and wife, Aleatha, of Montgomery, Ala., Jacqui Carter and husband, Fred, of Elizabethtown, Sara Burnette of Winston-Salem, and Terry Burnette of Elizabethtown; stepchildren, Leslie Hall and husband, James, of Valdese, Brad Wilkerson and wife, Tashianna, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Chester Burnette and wife, Delsie, of Raleigh; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.Funeral services for Ronald Fulton Burnette will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Frances Tate and Alicia Connelly officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the North Carolina National Guard. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.