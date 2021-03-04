Menu
Ronald Fulton Burnette
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Ronald Fulton Burnette

July 8, 1949 - February 28, 2021

Mr. Ronald Fulton Burnette, 71, of Valdese, passed away Sunday Feb. 28, 2021, at Charles George VA Medical Center, in Asheville, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Burnette was born July 8, 1949, in Winston-Salem, a son of the late Major Barrett and Recie C. Burnette. Ronald served his country as a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and retired from Frye Regional Medical Center as a supervisor in the housekeeping department.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Gail Burnete; stepson, Antoine Hall; and a nephew, Anthony Burnette.

Surviving are his wife, Frankie Hall Burnette of the home; children, Ronald F. Burnette Jr. and wife, Aleatha, of Montgomery, Ala., Jacqui Carter and husband, Fred, of Elizabethtown, Sara Burnette of Winston-Salem, and Terry Burnette of Elizabethtown; stepchildren, Leslie Hall and husband, James, of Valdese, Brad Wilkerson and wife, Tashianna, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Chester Burnette and wife, Delsie, of Raleigh; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services for Ronald Fulton Burnette will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Frances Tate and Alicia Connelly officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the North Carolina National Guard. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
4427 Berry School Ave., Valdese, NC
Mar
6
Service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
4427 Berry School Ave., Valdese, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
So sorry to hear that our classmate has passed away. Wishing the Burnette family peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Carolyn Peterson
March 10, 2021
Ligon HI classmate. Rest in peace my brother & love to the family.
Cureton Johnson
March 9, 2021
Chester you and your family are in my prayers. God make no mistakes. Pa 30: 5 tells that" weeping may endure for a moment but joy will come in the morning".
Lille Monroe Glenn
March 9, 2021
My prayers go out to my classmate family!
Patricia Powell
March 9, 2021
Peace, Love, and Blessings are extended to the family. Be strong and know that God makes no mistakes.
Will Cooper
March 8, 2021
Classes mates of John W Ligon
John W. Ligon Harris
Classmate
March 8, 2021
Frankie Jean,
May the Lord provide you comfort and strength now and always.
William Burris
Family Friend
March 6, 2021
Ron you will truly be missed. So glad you have no more pain. Rest in peace y friend.
Barbara Perkins
Friend
March 3, 2021
Im so sorry for your lost. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Timika Blackmon
Family Friend
March 3, 2021
