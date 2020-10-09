Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald Dean Caudill
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1938
DIED
October 7, 2020
Ronald Dean Caudill

October 14, 1938 - October 7, 2020

Mr. Ronald Dean Caudill, 81, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health.

Dean was born Oct. 14, 1938, in Burke County, to the late Osee Mart Caudill and Marjorie Fender Caudill.

He was employed with SGL Carbon for over 32 years. Dean was also a member of Enon Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Caudill.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Chapman Caudill of the home; one son, Shannon Caudill and wife, Ann, of Drexel; and two sisters, Maxine Moore and Martha Lineberry. Also surviving is one grandson, Zachary Caudill and wife, Emily; three stepgrandchildren, Eric McIntosh, Allison Sain, Sara Masten and husband, Alex; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held today (Friday, Oct. 9), at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Gary Garner officiating. The family will receive friends today (Friday, Oct. 9) from 10 to 11 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

Memorials may be sent to Enon Baptist Church, 2059 Enon Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 or to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to the Caudill family. Have many fond memories , fishing with Ron, he taught me to trout fish back in the 70's We worked at General Electric together. When they would have a strike we would go trout fishing. Ron was a Godly man with a true heart one I looked up to as a young man.
Wayne Suttle
Friend
October 8, 2020