Ronnie Dubois BristolFebruary 9, 1955 - May 28, 2021Ronnie Dubois Bristol, 66, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 28, 2021 at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.He was born in Burke County, Feb. 9, 1955, to the late James Bristol Sr. and Dallas Harris Bristol.Mr. Bristol was a member of Chambers Chapel Baptist Church. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973, and while serving, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.As a civilian, he worked in the Technology Dept. at Broughton Hospital.Those left to cherish his memory include, brother-in-law, Roy Johnson of Valdese; niece, Kim Johnson of Gastonia; cousins, nieces, nephews; a host of other relatives; and special friend, Danita Jones.Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Chambers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Daris Curry officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service hour. Military honors will be held following the service.Flower girls will be Connie Lytle, Fannie Ervin, Eloise Berry and Vera Bryant. Pallbearers will be Roger Bradshaw, Ricky Largent, Phillip Kincaid, Will Moore, III and Audwin Kincaid.In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Chambers Chapel Baptist Church.