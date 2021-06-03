Menu
Ronnie Dubois Bristol
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Murray Funeral Service
104 N. Green Street, #113
Morganton, NC
Ronnie Dubois Bristol

February 9, 1955 - May 28, 2021

Ronnie Dubois Bristol, 66, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 28, 2021 at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.

He was born in Burke County, Feb. 9, 1955, to the late James Bristol Sr. and Dallas Harris Bristol.

Mr. Bristol was a member of Chambers Chapel Baptist Church. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1973, and while serving, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

As a civilian, he worked in the Technology Dept. at Broughton Hospital.

Those left to cherish his memory include, brother-in-law, Roy Johnson of Valdese; niece, Kim Johnson of Gastonia; cousins, nieces, nephews; a host of other relatives; and special friend, Danita Jones.

Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Chambers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Daris Curry officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service hour. Military honors will be held following the service.

Flower girls will be Connie Lytle, Fannie Ervin, Eloise Berry and Vera Bryant. Pallbearers will be Roger Bradshaw, Ricky Largent, Phillip Kincaid, Will Moore, III and Audwin Kincaid.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Chambers Chapel Baptist Church.

Thomas Murray Funeral Service Licensee

www.murrayfuneralservice.com

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chambers Chapel Baptist Church
NC
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Chambers Chapel Baptist Church
NC
Ronnie was a Mighty and Strong Devoted Soldier in the Army Of The Most High God. He will surely be missed.
Kakie ( Sandra Bristol)
Friend
June 4, 2021
My condolences to the Bristol family. So sorry for your loss. I remember Ronnie from when I worked at Broughton. I didn´t know him well but I do remember his beautiful smile and what a well mannered and friendly young man he was. I will be keeping his family in my prayers. Rest Easy Ronnie.
Barbara Stamey
Work
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary
June 3, 2021
