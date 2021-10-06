My husband and I worked with Alan at Lackawanna Leather and you couldn´t ask for a better person. We have known Alan for a long time and I know he Loved his kids more than anything in the world. He worked 3 and 4 jobs at times and was hardly ever home just to provide. He would give you the shirt off his back. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest In Peace sweet brother until we meet again!

Angela Bebber October 7, 2021