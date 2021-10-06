Menu
Ronnie "Alan" Dennie
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Ronnie "Alan" Dennie

January 26, 1968 - October 1, 2021

Ronnie "Alan" Dennie, 53, of Connelly Springs, passed way Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, following a period of declining health.

Alan was born Jan. 26, 1968, in Catawba County, to Ronald Dennie and Eva Hildebran Good. He was a devoted patriot of his country which was demonstrated in his service to the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne, as well as the Army National Guard. He enjoyed all things outdoors including hunting, fishing and working outside. His joyful heart, lovable personality, and humble attitude left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He was an avid football lover and cheered for his Washington Redskins even to a fault. He above all loved God and his family. He was fondly known to his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Al" and was always quick to share with them any outdoor knowledge or lend words of wisdom. He will forever be missed and in our hearts.

Those preceding him in death are his grandparents, Everette and Bessie Hildebran, David H. Dennie and Mary Allen Gantt; and stepfather, Alan Good.

Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are his children, Samantha Stephens and husband, Chance; Cassidy Dennie, and Rhett Dennie; grandchildren, Kai, Cooper, and Beau; siblings, Deana Coble and husband, Chris, Scott Dennie and wife, Holly, Betsy Hardee and husband, Harrison; stepsiblings, Aaron Dennie and wife, Tia, Jordan Dennie, Makayla Dennie, Thomas Dennie and Ben Dennie; also Jason Good and Tiffany Stephens.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. Military honors will be provided by the North Carolina Army National Guard and the Caldwell County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m., in the Chapel at Heritage Funeral Services, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or to God's Way Church Christian Veteran Outreach, Attn: Pastor Dar Klotzbach, 5 Genesee Park Place, Genevay, NY 14456, 585-317-0336.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Oct
8
Service
6:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My husband and I worked with Alan at Lackawanna Leather and you couldn´t ask for a better person. We have known Alan for a long time and I know he Loved his kids more than anything in the world. He worked 3 and 4 jobs at times and was hardly ever home just to provide. He would give you the shirt off his back. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Rest In Peace sweet brother until we meet again!
Angela Bebber
October 7, 2021
So sorry to hear the loss of Alan. I knew him from school and he was such a sweet guy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all in this time of grief. RiP Alan you will be missed.
Lorri Cook Taylor
Family
October 7, 2021
Please accept my Deepest heart felt condolences !
Van Huffman
October 6, 2021
So incredibly sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers as you go through this tough time. I pray God embraces your family with his infinite love and healing.
Annastazia Blanton
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
My deepest condolences so sorry for your lost Alan was a good hearted man!!! He will be missed!
Sharon Braswell
Friend
October 6, 2021
Prayers and love to you cuz
Travis Gregory
Family
October 6, 2021
Deana, I am so sorry to hear this news. Your family is in my prayers.
Rhonda Isenhour Laxton
Classmate
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Alan's passing. Betsy, you are in my thoughts and prayers. You have my heartfelt condolences as well as prayers for Eva through all of this struggle. Sincerely, Jan Thornburg
Jan Thornburg
Family Friend
October 6, 2021
ALAN May you Rest In Peace. Love Karen
Karen Lail
Family Friend
October 6, 2021
May God Bless you all. He will be greatly missed by all. We Love You All.
Karen Lail
Family Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results