Ronnie Dean Street
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kirksey Funeral Home
406 Lenoir Road
Morganton, NC
Ronnie Dean Street

October 3, 1951 - September 18, 2021

Ronnie Dean Street, 69, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born to the late Dallas Luther Street and Mary Woody Oct. 3, 1951, in Avery County.

Ronnie loved to fish, play cards, and he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Street, and Randy Street; and a sister, Louise McKinney Young.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, William Shane Street (Gloria Diane), Carl Stilwell; daughter, Edna Kathleen Solis (Jose); stepson; three stepdaughters; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

There are no services planned at this time.

Kirksey Funeral Home
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
