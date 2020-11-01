Rosemarie RoperJuly 15, 1946 - October 26, 2020Rosemarie "Rose" Newton Roper, 74, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living after a period of declining health.Rose was born to Elizabeth Wiss July 15, 1946, in Wiesbaden, Germany. Several years later, Rose and her mother immigrated to the United States and settled in Burke County. Rose was a 1964 graduate of Morganton High School and went on to pursue a legal studies degree from Blanton's Jr. College in Asheville. Following graduation, Rose went to work as a paralegal at the law firm of Patton, Craven, and Ervin, PA, in Morganton, where she had the pleasure of working with future federal appellate judges, J. Braxton Craven Jr. and Samuel J. Ervin III, along with her mentor Thomas M. Starnes. In the late 1960s, Rose met the love of her life, Harold Edward Roper. Rose and Harold were married in 1970, and soon relocated to Charlotte. After a few years, they relocated to New Bern, where they stayed to raise their family. During her early life in New Bern, Rose was often found at numerous ballfields in the area watching her son, Jason, play sports, volunteering in the New Bern Schools, or engaging in activities at West New Bern Presbyterian Church. In later life, Rose was active in assisting refugees relocate to New Bern to have a better life, the Pilot Club, Crop Walk, and spending time with her numerous friends. Throughout her life, Rose was an animal lover who was known to adopt any animal that needed a home, even if it meant getting a laughable remark from her husband, "Another one?" Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Harold.Rose is survived by her son, Jason and wife, Teresa, of Lexington, Ky.; two granddaughters, Hannah and Ella, who she absolutely adored and loved more than anything; two brothers, John Newton of Rutherfordton, and Manfred Wiss of Wiesbaden, Germany; brother-in-law, Richard Roper and wife, Barbara, along with their daughter, Robin.The family would like to thank Web Slaughter, Naomi Morris, Trudy Nelson, Pauline Blair, and Norma Kelly who were great friends to Rose during the final years of her life. Finally, the family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, who provided the best care to her during the past year.On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, a visitation is scheduled to be held at Pollock-Best Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life event will be held at a later date, in lieu of a funeral.In lieu of flowers or any other memorials, the family asks that memorials be made to the Colonial Capital Humane Society.Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations