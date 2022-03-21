Roxanne Riddle BakerDecember 14, 1962 - March 19, 2022Roxanne Riddle Baker, 59, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle, Saturday, March 19, 2022, due to multiple sclerosis.She was born Dec. 14, 1962, the daughter of Harold and Jean Riddle. In addition to her parents, Roxanne is survived by her sister, Teresa Tolbert; brother, Terry Gilliand (Sandy); husband, Tracy Neil Baker; son, Travis Shawn Baker; granddaughter, Patience Isabella Baker; nephew, Chase Tolbert; nieces, Amber Sipos, and Brittany Buchanan; her best friend, Pam Moser; brother-in-law, Kenneth Baker (Carla); and sister-in-law, Rita Whisnant (Ronnie), all of whom she loved deeply.Roxanne was a graduate of Freedom High School of 1981, and was employed by Morganton Eye Physicians until she had to quit, due to her illness. Roxanne was a deeply loving and devoted wife and mother.There are no services planned at this time for Mrs. Baker.Sossoman Funeral Home