Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roxanne Riddle Baker
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Roxanne Riddle Baker

December 14, 1962 - March 19, 2022

Roxanne Riddle Baker, 59, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle, Saturday, March 19, 2022, due to multiple sclerosis.

She was born Dec. 14, 1962, the daughter of Harold and Jean Riddle. In addition to her parents, Roxanne is survived by her sister, Teresa Tolbert; brother, Terry Gilliand (Sandy); husband, Tracy Neil Baker; son, Travis Shawn Baker; granddaughter, Patience Isabella Baker; nephew, Chase Tolbert; nieces, Amber Sipos, and Brittany Buchanan; her best friend, Pam Moser; brother-in-law, Kenneth Baker (Carla); and sister-in-law, Rita Whisnant (Ronnie), all of whom she loved deeply.

Roxanne was a graduate of Freedom High School of 1981, and was employed by Morganton Eye Physicians until she had to quit, due to her illness. Roxanne was a deeply loving and devoted wife and mother.

There are no services planned at this time for Mrs. Baker.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tracy I am so very sorry for your loss.
Sarah White
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results