Roy Leonard Hawkins Sr.November 21, 1937 - June 5, 2021Roy Leonard Hawkins Sr., 83, of 4344 Berry School Ave. in Valdese, answered God's call Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care.He was born Nov. 21, 1937, to the late Elonzo and Dorothy Hawkins.He graduated from Olive Hill High School. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from work in 2018, having worked in several professions including as a personnel manager, production supervisor, and a chef. He was a member of American Legion Post 234. Leonard was a loving father, husband, brother, nephew, uncle, friend, and grandfather.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kelvin Hawkins; and four brothers, Carl C. Hawkins, Alphonzo Hawkins, Marshall Hawkins, and Bradley Hawkins.Those left behind to carry on the legacy of Leonard include his wife of 64 years, Anne Corpening Hawkins; his children, Felicia Dula (Blake), Roy Leonard Hawkins Jr., Darrell Hawkins (Yvonne), John Hawkins, and Crystal Brown (Wayne); two brothers, Bruce Hawkins Sr. (Judy), all of Valdese, and Fred Hawkins (Ricky) of Lenoir; a sister-in-law, Mildred Hawkins; two aunts, Helen Walker of Washington, D.C., and Ann Ramseur of Valdese; best friends, Robert Deacon Lytle of Morganton and Benjamin Cuthbertson of Morganton; 18 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Heritage Funeral Service, 1507 Main St. E in Valdese. The funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 4427 Berry School Ave. in Valdese, with the Rev. Chad Connelly officiating and Minister Alicia Connelly presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 776, Valdese, NC 28690.