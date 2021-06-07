Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Leonard Hawkins Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Roy Leonard Hawkins Sr.

November 21, 1937 - June 5, 2021

Roy Leonard Hawkins Sr., 83, of 4344 Berry School Ave. in Valdese, answered God's call Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care.

He was born Nov. 21, 1937, to the late Elonzo and Dorothy Hawkins.

He graduated from Olive Hill High School. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from work in 2018, having worked in several professions including as a personnel manager, production supervisor, and a chef. He was a member of American Legion Post 234. Leonard was a loving father, husband, brother, nephew, uncle, friend, and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kelvin Hawkins; and four brothers, Carl C. Hawkins, Alphonzo Hawkins, Marshall Hawkins, and Bradley Hawkins.

Those left behind to carry on the legacy of Leonard include his wife of 64 years, Anne Corpening Hawkins; his children, Felicia Dula (Blake), Roy Leonard Hawkins Jr., Darrell Hawkins (Yvonne), John Hawkins, and Crystal Brown (Wayne); two brothers, Bruce Hawkins Sr. (Judy), all of Valdese, and Fred Hawkins (Ricky) of Lenoir; a sister-in-law, Mildred Hawkins; two aunts, Helen Walker of Washington, D.C., and Ann Ramseur of Valdese; best friends, Robert Deacon Lytle of Morganton and Benjamin Cuthbertson of Morganton; 18 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Heritage Funeral Service, 1507 Main St. E in Valdese. The funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 4427 Berry School Ave. in Valdese, with the Rev. Chad Connelly officiating and Minister Alicia Connelly presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 776, Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jun
9
Service
2:30p.m.
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
4427 Berry School Ave., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
18 Entries
So sorry to hear of this family's loss! We loved seeing and talking to Leonard in the office....he was always smiling and joyous! He will be missed! God bless!
Jason Cox State Farm Insurance
Friend
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loved one passing. He always spoke & greeted with that pleasant smileTo GOD be the Glory!
Tawanna Carson
Family
June 9, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences. Leonard was a good man he will truly be missed. Praying for you all.
Barbara Perkins
Family
June 8, 2021
My Deepest Condolences goes out to the wife and Family So sorry to hear this
Chandra Ferguson
Friend
June 8, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Mr. Harkins' passing. May God bless you and give you the strength to endure.
It was a pleasure to see Mr. Hawkins with that warm and friendly smile.
Jacqueline Kanipe
June 8, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Mr. Harkins' passing. May God bless you and give you the strength to endure.
It was a pleasure to see Mr. Hawkins with that warm and friendly smile.
Jacqueline Kanipe
June 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss and Mr Hawkins was a kind person
Angela Forney
June 8, 2021
Your Hexion Family
June 8, 2021
We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Hawkins family. May God rest upon you all in the coming days. God will take care of you all.
Harvey & Meta Fletcher
Family
June 7, 2021
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. I am so sorry for your loss. With deepest sympathy as you remember Mr. Hawkins. I was saddened to hear that Mr. Hawkins has passed away. I will always remember him as a kind and loving person.
Doris Forney
Friend
June 7, 2021
I know this is a great loss and I offer sincere condolences to this family. He did so much for so many for so long, take your well deserved rest Leonard and Rest In Peace!
Greta Tate
June 7, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to all Leonard´s family and our prayers will be with you during your time of bereavement.
Walter and Belinda Vinson
Friend
June 7, 2021
I worked with Leonard at Legends years ago. He always made work enjoyable. Customers would always ask the waitstaff if Leonard was working, because they knew he had that special something as a cook! I am truly saddened by his passing and my prayers are with the family.
Ryan Freeman
June 7, 2021
Our condolences to the entire Hawkins family. May God bless you all with the strength, courage, comfort and peace you will need to endure this very difficult time in your lives.
Diann and Oscar Tate
Acquaintance
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss Going up for family and friends
Andrea Thomas
Friend
June 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. I will always remember Leonard´s kindness and welcoming nature. Prayers and virtual hugs to you all:)
Catrina Spidell
June 7, 2021
My Heart Felt Condolences to The Family of Brother Hawkins. May the words of Psalm 46 Comfort You All.
Lawrence Ervin
June 7, 2021
Kaisho, your Hexion family sends our condolences to you and your family during this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family that you may find peace and comfort knowing that your grandfather is no longer suffering in his earthly body. Please let us know if there is anything you need during this time.
Jeff McDaniel
Coworker
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 18 of 18 results