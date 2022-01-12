Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pastor Roy Smith
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Pastor Roy Smith

October 24, 1936 - January 10, 2022

Pastor Roy Smith, 85, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord and his loved ones Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Born in Burke County, Oct. 24, 1936, he was the son of the late Willie Smith and Helen Greene Smith. Roy retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture Company, having worked at plants 3 and 5, and he was the Pastor of Church of God in Glen Alpine. Pastor Smith was a hard-working man who took care of his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Peggy Benfield and Brenda G. Shuping (Andrew); grandchildren, Amber, David, Bo, and Loretta; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Fritts (Harvey), Linda Smith, Margie Smith, and Irene Tomlin; brother, Robert Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Abernathy Smith; daughters, Karen Minish and Lori Smith; one brother; and five sisters.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Jonathan Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Jan
13
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dad I love and miss you more than I could ever say I know u and mom and my sisters are watching over me im so lost without u
Peggy Smith benfield
Family
April 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results