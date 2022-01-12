Pastor Roy SmithOctober 24, 1936 - January 10, 2022Pastor Roy Smith, 85, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord and his loved ones Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.Born in Burke County, Oct. 24, 1936, he was the son of the late Willie Smith and Helen Greene Smith. Roy retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture Company, having worked at plants 3 and 5, and he was the Pastor of Church of God in Glen Alpine. Pastor Smith was a hard-working man who took care of his family.Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Peggy Benfield and Brenda G. Shuping (Andrew); grandchildren, Amber, David, Bo, and Loretta; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Fritts (Harvey), Linda Smith, Margie Smith, and Irene Tomlin; brother, Robert Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Abernathy Smith; daughters, Karen Minish and Lori Smith; one brother; and five sisters.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Jonathan Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home