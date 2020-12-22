Menu
Ruby Velma Gravley Lawson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Ruby Velma Gravley Lawson

September 24, 1932 - December 18, 2020

Ruby Velma Gravley Lawson, 88, of Morganton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Shaire Center.

She was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Wytheville, Va., to the late Preston and Myrtle Jones Gravley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Mac Gravley and Fred Gravley; one sister, Isabell Bishop; and one niece, Joyce Bishop.

Mrs. Lawson was of the Baptist faith and loved her Lord. She enjoyed watching her "stories," taking care of the home, and having a good cup of coffee on her front porch. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family. Some of her fondest memories were spent at the beach, she especially loved walking in the sand. She was a loving and attentive mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Jeffrey Lawson and Stevie Lawson, both of Morganton, and David Lawson and wife, Melissa, of Sawmills; two brothers, Pete Gravley and wife, Faye, of Pulaski, Va., and Fred "Ink" Gravley Jr. of Radford, Va.; two sisters, Hazel Manness of Salem, Va., and Judy Bowman of Austinville, Va.; four beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Mikeals and husband, Nathan, Larry Lawson and wife, Elizabeth, Tabitha Lawson, and Kelly Lawson; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ruby will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff, Just want you to know that you and your family are in our prayers and that we love you.
Benny & Barbara Childers
December 23, 2020
