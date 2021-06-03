Russ GramerSeptember 16, 1941 - May 28, 2021Russ Gramer, 79, of Morganton, found his eternal peace Friday, May 28, 2021.Born in Detroit, Mich., Sept. 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Russell Gramer Sr. and Vivian Ruzich Gramer. Russ was raised in the Catholic Church and he continued to practice his faith. He was a strong advocate for the substance abuse community, enjoyed playing golf, and was a fan of the University of Michigan.Russ is survived by his companion, Carree Atkins; sons, Eric P. Gramer (Britta) and Scott M. Gramer (Christine); grandchildren, Montana, Tyler, Samuel, Rylee, and Leah; brother, Tony Gramer (Elizabeth); sister, Mary Gramer (Mercy); sister-in-law, Diana Gramer; nephews, Michael Gramer, Timothy Gramer (Jennifer), Jeffrey Gramer (Lindsay), and Christopher Gramer; and numerous extended family.In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Gramer.Services for Russ will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Hall of Greensboro.Sossoman Funeral Home