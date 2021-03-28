Russell Junior HartmanMarch 14, 1941 - March 20, 2021Russell Junior Hartman, 80, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.Born in Cleveland County, N.C., March 14, 1941, he was the son of the late James and Essie Hartman. Russell worked at SGL Carbon Plant for 35 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division "Big Red One" and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.Russell is survived by his sons, Brian Keith Hartman and Steven Craig Hartman, both of Morganton.There are no services planned at this time for Mr. Hartman.Sossoman Funeral Home