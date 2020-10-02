Menu
Ruth Marchalle Speas
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Ruth Marchalle Speas

August 25, 1942 - September 30, 2020

Ruth Marchalle Speas, 78, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Born Aug. 25, 1942, in Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Edward Metcalf and Vera Mae Fulton Metcalf.

Marchalle loved to garden and was a member of Morganton Garden Club and Nouveau Home Extension Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Hoy, Calvin, Carl, and Harvey Metcalf; and sister, Ruby Riggins.

Marchalle is survived by her husband, Herb Speas Jr.; and children, Dana Sherrill Whisnant (Scott), Cindy Sherrill Lupi (John), and Trey Speas (Jill). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Costner (Brandon), Andrew Spake (Mazie), Alex Dunagan (Matt), Kaela Speas, Allie Speas, Waker Speas, Trey Swayer and Mackinsey Sawyer; great-grandchildren, Cooper Blevins and Evelynn Spake; brother, Joe Metcalf; and her beloved dog, "Bethel."

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at Burke Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Marchalle.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Burke Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
