Ruth Marchalle Speas
August 25, 1942 - September 30, 2020
Ruth Marchalle Speas, 78, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Born Aug. 25, 1942, in Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Edward Metcalf and Vera Mae Fulton Metcalf.
Marchalle loved to garden and was a member of Morganton Garden Club and Nouveau Home Extension Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Hoy, Calvin, Carl, and Harvey Metcalf; and sister, Ruby Riggins.
Marchalle is survived by her husband, Herb Speas Jr.; and children, Dana Sherrill Whisnant (Scott), Cindy Sherrill Lupi (John), and Trey Speas (Jill). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Costner (Brandon), Andrew Spake (Mazie), Alex Dunagan (Matt), Kaela Speas, Allie Speas, Waker Speas, Trey Swayer and Mackinsey Sawyer; great-grandchildren, Cooper Blevins and Evelynn Spake; brother, Joe Metcalf; and her beloved dog, "Bethel."
The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4, at Burke Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
in memory of Marchalle.
