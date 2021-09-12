Menu
Ruth E. Rutherford
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Ruth E. Rutherford

December 24, 1928 - September 9, 2021

Ruth E. Rutherford, 92, of Morganton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Born Dec. 24, 1928 (Christmas Day), she was the daughter of the late George Roy and Amelia Corpening Rutherford. Ruth was a member of Corpening Chapel A.M.E. Church where she was very active. She worked for 20-plus years at Shadowline. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, making quilts, and cooking food for her family, church family, friends, and loved ones. Ruth loved her family very much and was so proud of her grandchildren, Alex and Adam. She will be greatly missed by her companion of many years, her dog, Marvel.

Ruth is survived by her son, David Lee Rutherford (Kathy); daughter, Beverly Rutherford Fleming (Earl); brothers, Richard Eugene Rutherford, Lewis David Rutherford; sisters, Norma Rutherford Ervin, Jessie Rutherford Corpening; grandchildren, Alexandra Leigh Rutherford, Adam David Rutherford (Crystal).

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Leroy Rutherford; infant son, Danny Rutherford; sisters, Leola Rutherford Hardy, Marjorie Rutherford Scott, Faye Rutherford; brothers, Thomas D. Corpening, George C. Rutherford, Ralph G. Rutherford, Abner Rutherford, Roscoe H. Rutherford; and very special daughter-in-law, Sandra "Sandi" K. Bushell.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Willis Camp III officiating. Burial will follow at Corpening Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice (Burke Hospice & Palliative Care).

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sep
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To family and friends of Ruth Rutherford - may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bridgewater Presbyterian Church
Friend
September 22, 2021
