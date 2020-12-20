Ruth E. StrongFebruary 9, 1934 - December 11, 2020With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ruth E. Strong, 86, of Morganton. Our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched died at home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. She was born Feb. 9, 1934, in Waterbury, Conn., to the late Alfred Budris and Veronica Budris.She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Thomaston, Conn., where she was active as a Eucharistic Minister. Ruth had a great passion for spending time vacationing with her family in the state of Maine. She loved lake fishing and going to flea markets. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gedmund "Bucky" John Strong; son, Gedmund Strong Jr.; brothers, Alfred and William Budris; and son-in-law, Leon Howard Phinney.She is survived by her daughters, Mary Phinney, Lynn Strong, Katherine Eaves and beloved son-in-law, Mark Eaves; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.Sossoman Funeral Home