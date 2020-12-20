Menu
Ruth E. Strong
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Ruth E. Strong

February 9, 1934 - December 11, 2020

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ruth E. Strong, 86, of Morganton. Our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched died at home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. She was born Feb. 9, 1934, in Waterbury, Conn., to the late Alfred Budris and Veronica Budris.

She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Thomaston, Conn., where she was active as a Eucharistic Minister. Ruth had a great passion for spending time vacationing with her family in the state of Maine. She loved lake fishing and going to flea markets. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gedmund "Bucky" John Strong; son, Gedmund Strong Jr.; brothers, Alfred and William Budris; and son-in-law, Leon Howard Phinney.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Phinney, Lynn Strong, Katherine Eaves and beloved son-in-law, Mark Eaves; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
laurie brick
December 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. We will love you and miss you always.
the Brick, West, Krulish & Gutwirth families
Family
December 22, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
December 17, 2020
