Samantha Lynne Timmons
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Samantha Lynne Timmons

February 22, 1989 - September 11, 2021

Samantha Lynne Timmons, 32, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Samantha was born Feb. 22, 1989, in Sumter, S.C., to Ruthie and James Timmons. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ollie and Emmie Hackney; and paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Linda Timmons.

Survivors include her son, Tyler Matthew Brown of the home; boyfriend, Derrick Paul Brown of the home; parents, Ruthie Hackney Timmons and James Gary Timmons of Connelly Springs; siblings, Sarah Marie Foster and husband, Rickey, of Connelly Springs, and James Matthew Timmons and girlfriend, Amanda Ownbey, of Connelly Springs; sister-in-law, Summer Lynn Brown and boyfriend, Tez Moultry of Hickory; nieces and nephews, Elleck Foster, Kelli Foster, Shelly Foster, Kailey Gunn, and Zakaria Moultry; and numerous other friends and family members.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Mike Chandler Officiating. Interment will follow at her home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Sep
18
Service
4:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of the tragic loss of Samantha today from her Mother. I am heartbroken that her family has had to endure this. Prayers for Ruthie's and the entire Family as the Holidays approach. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Dawn Pearson
Other
November 10, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brittany Mccall(street)
Friend
September 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brittany street mccall
Friend
September 30, 2021
Sam will live on forever in our hearts, we will never forget her and will always cherish our memories. She touched so many lives and spread joy wherever she went. Her testimony will live on as a reminder to all of us that God is a loving, forgiving faithful Father who will never leave us or forsake us. Thanks to Jesus Chris we will all unite together one day again in heaven.
Aunt Vickie
September 18, 2021
Crystal Patterson (McCoy)
September 17, 2021
Derrick I am so sorry to see this. I will be thinking of you and your son. And praying for you. This breaks my heart. May the angels wrap their wings around you and Tyler.
Tera Poarch and family
September 17, 2021
A great girl.My grandsons loved her and so did I.Going to miss her a lot.
Linda Davis
Friend
September 16, 2021
Love, John and Christina Cote
September 15, 2021
What a precious life taken too soon. Keeping the family in our prayers.
Larry & Tammy Brown
Family
September 15, 2021
