Samantha Lynne TimmonsFebruary 22, 1989 - September 11, 2021Samantha Lynne Timmons, 32, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.Samantha was born Feb. 22, 1989, in Sumter, S.C., to Ruthie and James Timmons. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ollie and Emmie Hackney; and paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Linda Timmons.Survivors include her son, Tyler Matthew Brown of the home; boyfriend, Derrick Paul Brown of the home; parents, Ruthie Hackney Timmons and James Gary Timmons of Connelly Springs; siblings, Sarah Marie Foster and husband, Rickey, of Connelly Springs, and James Matthew Timmons and girlfriend, Amanda Ownbey, of Connelly Springs; sister-in-law, Summer Lynn Brown and boyfriend, Tez Moultry of Hickory; nieces and nephews, Elleck Foster, Kelli Foster, Shelly Foster, Kailey Gunn, and Zakaria Moultry; and numerous other friends and family members.A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Mike Chandler Officiating. Interment will follow at her home. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.