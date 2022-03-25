Sammie Franklin PattonApril 19, 1935 - March 23, 2022Mr. Sammie Franklin Patton, 86, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Amorem Hudson, after a period of declining health.Mr. Patton was born April 19, 1935, in Burke County, a son of the late John and Dolly Jordan Patton. He was of the Baptist faith and was a master craftsman, an accomplished woodworker, working for Drexel Heritage, E.J. Victor and retired from Henredon Furniture Co. as the sample builder. Over the years, he also made many pieces of furniture for family and friends, enjoyed crappie fishing, restoring old furniture and loved playing practical jokes on anyone.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lena Ollis Patton; two brothers, Joe and Paul Patton; sister, Ann Costner; two half brothers, Brisco and Jack; and half sister, Louise.Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Mabe of the home; daughter, Linda Norman and husband, Larry; and son, Charles Patton and wife, Debbie all of Morganton. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jarrod Patton, Kelly Sizemore (Todd), Carrie Thomas (Ayden), Megan Lloyd (Michael); great-grandchildren, Garrett Patton, Holden Thomas, Hunter Sizemore, Eli Patton, Jackson Sizemore, Marleigh Thomas, Makenna Lloyd, Madison Lloyd; two sisters, Ethel Smith of Valdese and Lena Patrum of Morganton; and a number of nieces and nephews.A graveside service for Sammie Patton will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Danny Emory officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m., Saturday, at Burke Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 526 Pine Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC 28638.