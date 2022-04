Sandra Ernestine Shuping Barnett



August 28, 1945 - March 27, 2021



Mrs. Sandra Ernestine Shuping Barnett, 75, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was a bus driver for Baton Elementary School for 26 years. She is survived by her husband, Arnold Barnett. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is assisting the family.



Published by The News Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.