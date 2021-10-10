Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra Faulkner "Sandy" Courtney
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Sandra "Sandy" Faulkner Courtney

June 12, 1946 - October 6, 2021

Sandra "Sandy" Faulkner Courtney, 75, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Born in Madison County, June 12, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Edison Faulkner and Vaughnta Lee Fisher Faulkner. Sandy graduated from Marshall High School and was educated in nursing at Asheville Nursing School and Duke University. She served in various skilled nursing positions for 44 years including a 25-year stint with Drexel Heritage plants 3 and 5. She devoted over 50 years to working in Christian churches, including Christ United Methodist Church and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Sandy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she was a loving friend to all she met. She will be remembered as a devoted Christian friend and confidant. She made a sincere impression to all she had a relationship with over the years. She never encountered a situation she did not give generously to, in every way.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Larry Courtney. She is also survived by her daughter, Crystal, and husband, Dana, as well as her grandchildren, Andrew and Alexis Rocque. Sandy is also survived by her youngest daughter, Charlotte, and husband, Brandon Dillard.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie.

Sandy will be available for viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at Christ United Methodist Church. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Cindy Wechter officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family requests that all in attendance wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Drexel, NC 28619.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Christ United Methodist Church
NC
Oct
16
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Christ United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.