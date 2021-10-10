Sandra "Sandy" Faulkner CourtneyJune 12, 1946 - October 6, 2021Sandra "Sandy" Faulkner Courtney, 75, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.Born in Madison County, June 12, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Edison Faulkner and Vaughnta Lee Fisher Faulkner. Sandy graduated from Marshall High School and was educated in nursing at Asheville Nursing School and Duke University. She served in various skilled nursing positions for 44 years including a 25-year stint with Drexel Heritage plants 3 and 5. She devoted over 50 years to working in Christian churches, including Christ United Methodist Church and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.Sandy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she was a loving friend to all she met. She will be remembered as a devoted Christian friend and confidant. She made a sincere impression to all she had a relationship with over the years. She never encountered a situation she did not give generously to, in every way.Sandy is survived by her husband, Larry Courtney. She is also survived by her daughter, Crystal, and husband, Dana, as well as her grandchildren, Andrew and Alexis Rocque. Sandy is also survived by her youngest daughter, Charlotte, and husband, Brandon Dillard.In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie.Sandy will be available for viewing from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at Christ United Methodist Church. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Cindy Wechter officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family requests that all in attendance wear a mask.Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Drexel, NC 28619.Sossoman Funeral Home