Sandra Kay CrawleyMarch 18, 1950 - January 8, 2022Sandra Kay Crawley, 71, of Glen Alpine, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.Born in Burke County, March 18, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Paul Ross Dale and Lucille M. Chapman Dale. Sandra was an active member of First Baptist Church in Glen Alpine. She loved her church family and insured everyone was taken care of. Sandra was active in the community, volunteering for her church, Burke Hospice, and social services. She was instrumental in the lives of many children.A devoted mother, and grandmother, Sandra is survived by her children, Nathan R. Crawley (Anita), Jerry Adrian Crawley (Deni Beller) and Lorrinda Crawley Sossamon (Neil); grandchildren, M'lynne Crawley, Andrew Crawley, Keegan Crawley, A'lyssa Jackson, Jordan White, Jace Crawley, Jammer Crawley and Molli Sossamon; great-grandchildren, Addison White, Abbey White and Uriah Jackson; brother, Randy R. Dale (Cindy); sister, Debra Dale Byrd (Randall); special friend, Greta Herman; and her ex-husband, Jerry Crawley.In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a grandson, Ayden Crawley; and brother, C. Dean Dale.The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at First Baptist Church in Glen Alpine, with the Revs. Dr. Eddy Bunton and John Terry officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine, P.O. Box 557, Glen Alpine, NC 28628.Sossoman Funeral Home