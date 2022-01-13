Menu
Sandra Kay Crawley
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Sandra Kay Crawley

March 18, 1950 - January 8, 2022

Sandra Kay Crawley, 71, of Glen Alpine, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Born in Burke County, March 18, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Paul Ross Dale and Lucille M. Chapman Dale. Sandra was an active member of First Baptist Church in Glen Alpine. She loved her church family and insured everyone was taken care of. Sandra was active in the community, volunteering for her church, Burke Hospice, and social services. She was instrumental in the lives of many children.

A devoted mother, and grandmother, Sandra is survived by her children, Nathan R. Crawley (Anita), Jerry Adrian Crawley (Deni Beller) and Lorrinda Crawley Sossamon (Neil); grandchildren, M'lynne Crawley, Andrew Crawley, Keegan Crawley, A'lyssa Jackson, Jordan White, Jace Crawley, Jammer Crawley and Molli Sossamon; great-grandchildren, Addison White, Abbey White and Uriah Jackson; brother, Randy R. Dale (Cindy); sister, Debra Dale Byrd (Randall); special friend, Greta Herman; and her ex-husband, Jerry Crawley.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by a grandson, Ayden Crawley; and brother, C. Dean Dale.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at First Baptist Church in Glen Alpine, with the Revs. Dr. Eddy Bunton and John Terry officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine, P.O. Box 557, Glen Alpine, NC 28628.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Glen Alpine, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I am so sorry to learn of Sandra passing. My heart goes out to all the family. She was a caring and blessed lady as well as a great blessing to others. Cherish her memories .
Carole Cox
January 13, 2022
