Sandra Kay Burleson Motley
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Sandra Kay Burleson Motley

December 1, 1949 - December 16, 2020

Mrs. Sandra Kay Burleson Motley, 71, of Valdese, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at CHS-BR Valdese Hospital.

Sandra was born Dec. 1, 1949, in Avery County, to the late Arnold Burleson and Oma Cole Burleson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her entire family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings.

Survivors include her husband, John Motley; daughter, Kimberly Williford and spouse, Richard Melton, of Valdese; four grandchildren, Haley Melton, and Kianna, Keira and Alston Williford; and sister, Ann Shuffler and husband, Ralph.

A private service of remembrance will be held at a later date.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
