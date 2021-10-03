Sandra Dolan Worthman



September 16, 1942



- September 19, 2021



The world lost a beautiful soul Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Sandra Dolan Worthman, 79, passed away in Morganton, after a brief illness. Sandy touched the people around her with kindness and understanding; she was the epitome of grace, beauty, tolerance, and happiness. Her passing will be deeply felt by all who knew her.



The daughter of Theodore and Virginia Dolan, Sandy was born in Evanston, Ill., Sept. 16, 1942. She grew up with her four siblings in Morton Grove, Ill., and graduated from Niles Township High School, in Skokie, Ill., in 1960. While she was the biological mom of two children, many others also considered her "mom". She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always making time for each one of them. She loved to be surrounded by family, and delighted in the wonder of her great grandchildren.



Sandy was preceded by her husband of 37 years, the love of her life, Steve Worthman.



She is survived by her daughter, Laura Bourgerie, and son, Richard Bourgerie (Lori). Mrs. Worthman was also a wonderful grandmother to four grandchildren, Jay Grimaldi, Brittany Morton, Austin Bourgerie, and Dylan Bourgerie. She was fortunate to know and love four great-grandchildren, Braxton, Gabriela, Norah, and Juliana.



Private family services will be held in the near future.



Published by The News Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.