Santo "Sam" Michael CavallaroFebruary 16, 1948 - September 25, 2021Santo "Sam" Michael Cavallaro, 73, of Morganton, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.Born in Newark, N.J., Feb.16, 1948, he was the son of the late Paul Cavallaro and Gloria Cox Cavallaro. Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church.He is survived by his brothers, Paul and Larry Cavallaro; and sister-in-law Bernadette Cavallaro.In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Michael Cavallaro.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in South Amboy, N.J.Sossoman Funeral Home