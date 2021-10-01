Menu
Santo Michael "Sam" Cavallaro
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Santo "Sam" Michael Cavallaro

February 16, 1948 - September 25, 2021

Santo "Sam" Michael Cavallaro, 73, of Morganton, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Born in Newark, N.J., Feb.16, 1948, he was the son of the late Paul Cavallaro and Gloria Cox Cavallaro. Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brothers, Paul and Larry Cavallaro; and sister-in-law Bernadette Cavallaro.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Michael Cavallaro.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in South Amboy, N.J.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
NC
Oct
1
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel of the funeral home
NC
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Gundrum Service
237 Bordentown Ave., South Amboy, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
