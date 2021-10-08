Sara Rae Harris KeyMay 29, 2000 - October 5, 2021Sara Rae Harris Key, 21, of Oak Grove, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.Born May 29, 2000, in Henderson County, she was a daughter of Jackie Ray Harris and Pamela Denise Lavender Osbon.Mrs. Key was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bill Padgham; maternal grandmother, Kathy Padgham; paternal grandfather, Jim Harris; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Harris.Those left to cherish Sara's memory include her husband, Weston Key; father, Jackie Harris; mother, Pam Osbon; stepdad, David Osbon; brother, Cory Silvers (Amber Hess); sister, Leigh Harris; nephew, Jax Henderson; and her fur babies, "Beau" and "Max."Mrs. Key loved life to its fullest and was a force of nature. Her family was her world and that included her dogs. Sara was a friend to everyone she met.The family will have a gathering of friends, from 10 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made to Sossoman Funeral Home to help with expenses.Sossoman Funeral Home