Sara Rae Harris Key
2000 - 2021
BORN
2000
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Sara Rae Harris Key

May 29, 2000 - October 5, 2021

Sara Rae Harris Key, 21, of Oak Grove, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Born May 29, 2000, in Henderson County, she was a daughter of Jackie Ray Harris and Pamela Denise Lavender Osbon.

Mrs. Key was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bill Padgham; maternal grandmother, Kathy Padgham; paternal grandfather, Jim Harris; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Harris.

Those left to cherish Sara's memory include her husband, Weston Key; father, Jackie Harris; mother, Pam Osbon; stepdad, David Osbon; brother, Cory Silvers (Amber Hess); sister, Leigh Harris; nephew, Jax Henderson; and her fur babies, "Beau" and "Max."

Mrs. Key loved life to its fullest and was a force of nature. Her family was her world and that included her dogs. Sara was a friend to everyone she met.

The family will have a gathering of friends, from 10 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sossoman Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pam when I heard the news of Sara I was heartbroken for you. Such a beautiful young lady and I remember her as a beautiful little girl running around. My prayers and thoughts will be with you in the days and months to come. Just know that If we will look to God he will comfort our hearts and mind.
Phyllis Ennis
October 9, 2021
