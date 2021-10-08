Sara Rae Harris Key
May 29, 2000 - October 5, 2021
Sara Rae Harris Key, 21, of Oak Grove, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Born May 29, 2000, in Henderson County, she was a daughter of Jackie Ray Harris and Pamela Denise Lavender Osbon.
Mrs. Key was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bill Padgham; maternal grandmother, Kathy Padgham; paternal grandfather, Jim Harris; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Harris.
Those left to cherish Sara's memory include her husband, Weston Key; father, Jackie Harris; mother, Pam Osbon; stepdad, David Osbon; brother, Cory Silvers (Amber Hess); sister, Leigh Harris; nephew, Jax Henderson; and her fur babies, "Beau" and "Max."
Mrs. Key loved life to its fullest and was a force of nature. Her family was her world and that included her dogs. Sara was a friend to everyone she met.
The family will have a gathering of friends, from 10 to 11 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at Sossoman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sossoman Funeral Home to help with expenses.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 8, 2021.