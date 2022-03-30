Menu
Sara Geneva McDonald Singleton
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC
Sara Geneva McDonald Singleton

March 9, 1926 - March 18, 2022

Sara Geneva McDonald Singleton, 96, of Morganton, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury.

She was born March 9, 1926, in Cabarrus County, to the late William A. and Carrie Parnell McDonald. Sara was a loving wife and person who devoted her life to family and friends. She was a strong willed, hard working woman who loved to help others. Sara was humorous and God Fearing.

In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her husband, William W. "Bill" Singleton; and 10 siblings.

Sara is survived by her sister, Maggie McDonald Page of Concord; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 128 S Tryon St. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell

www.powlesfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street, Rockwell, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
